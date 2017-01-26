  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

This epic unicorn milkshake is enough to get you through the dark winter

By Will Pulos Posted: Thursday January 26 2017, 2:07pm

Sorry, iconic medieval tapestries at The Cloisters. There’s a new unicorn in town.

Lower East Side sweets shop New Territories, which opened earlier this month, has debuted a whimsical creation dubbed the “Unicorn Parade.” The fanciful dessert is made of vanilla Van Leeuwen ice cream, marshmallow-topped Pocky sticks, sprinkles, chocolate and a braided marshmallow arch on top.

This seems to be a fairly accurate attempt at guessing what unicorns are made of.

Pick one up before the parade, and obvious Instagram opportunity, passes you by.

 

Orchard Street never looked better🦄🌈🍦💜😋 . 📸: @eatingnyc

A photo posted by New Territories NY (@newterritoriesny) on

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Will Pulos 940 Posts

Will Pulos is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. He's remarkably bad at predicting the plot of movies. Follow him on Twitter at @willpulos.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest