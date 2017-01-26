This epic unicorn milkshake is enough to get you through the dark winter

Sorry, iconic medieval tapestries at The Cloisters. There’s a new unicorn in town.
Lower East Side sweets shop New Territories, which opened earlier this month, has debuted a whimsical creation dubbed the “Unicorn Parade.” The fanciful dessert is made of vanilla Van Leeuwen ice cream, marshmallow-topped Pocky sticks, sprinkles, chocolate and a braided marshmallow arch on top.
This seems to be a fairly accurate attempt at guessing what unicorns are made of.
Pick one up before the parade, and obvious Instagram opportunity, passes you by.
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest