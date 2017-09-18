Get your first look at the new LIV during a special preview this weekend

It's been a long, hot LIV-less summer for Miami. In case you didn't know, the city's biggest club has been closed since early July for an ambitious $10 million summer renovation that promised to give the venue a fresh new look with the latest in nightlife technology.

Over two months later, that renovation is just about over. And this week you can finally break your LIV drought with help from some very famous friends. LIV will finally open its doors to the public this weekend with a special “Sneak Peek“ weekend. On Friday, Travis Scott stops by to help welcome back the Miami Beach club. On Saturday, it's Skrillex's turn to try out the new space. And then it's time for the club's most popular night, LIV on Sunday, which is sure to be filled with no less than 17 rappers. Tickets are on sale now for $60.

After this weekend, the club says it'll reopen permanently sometime in October.

If you manage to get inside this weekend, keep an eye out for LIV's new art—curated from local street artists—and the insane new lighting setup courtesy of Ultra Music Festival alumni, SJ Lighting.

No photos of the renovation have been made available yet, so you'll be among the first to lay eyes on it, which is something you can tell your robot grandchildren when they one day look up at you and ask, "Grandma, did you ever get lit when you were our age?"

