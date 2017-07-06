Great news for the Bookstore in the Grove

Just as we were beginning to accept the harsh reality of a shuttered Bookstore in the Grove, someone has gone and saved it.

The Miami Herald reports that real estate developers LointerHome—the same company behind other commercial projects in Coconut Grove—purchased the property this past Friday. If you recall, previous owner Felice Dubin's lease was up June 30.

So, what's next? For starters, a fresh look for the 7,500-square-foot cafe/bookstore, complete with revamped interiors and a new food menu helmed by Glass & Vine's chef de cuisine Adriana Egozcue. Customers can expect gourmet fast-casual fare, such as house-made baked goods and sandwiches. There will also be a coffee and juice bar, with beer and wine to follow. As for books, those will be there, too, though the current inventory is also set for an update.

The bookstore, which closed on June 18, is set to reopen this Friday, July 7. A full reopening celebration is scheduled for the following Friday, July 14, featuring plenty of food and wine. Cheers to new beginnings!

