Here are the first details about Time Out Market Miami

Miami, we’ve been holding out on you. And it’s time for us to come clean.

For months, rumors have been circulating about a new Time Out Market: a massive food and cultural destination that brings together the best of Miami under one roof. The food hall, which some publications have described as “game-changing,” is said to be opening on the ground floor of a parking garage off Lincoln Road.

Well, it’s all true—especially the game-changing part. Come 2018, Time Out Miami will introduce Time Out Market (1601 Drexel Ave, Miami Beach) and bring all our great magazine content to life under one roof. It follows the wildly successful Time Out Market Lisbon, which offers editorially curated dining and cultural experiences. Since launching in 2014, the Lisbon market has welcomed millions of visitors (3.1 million in 2016 alone!) and has become the city’s top tourist attraction.

Time Out Market Miami is where you’ll go to taste food from the city’s best restaurants and top chefs, sip cocktails by award-winning mixologists and see stunning works of art by Miami’s rising talents. It’s going to be a mind-blowing showcase of the city, and we can’t wait for you to see it.

On a scale of one to Beyoncé-announcing-her-pregnancy-on-Instagram levels of excitement, we may as well be veiled, bare-bellied and proudly cradling our growing market bump.

Is it twins? Will we sell Cubanos? Is a James Beard winner manning the kitchen?

Check back soon for the next big reveal.

