Here's what you missed at Time Out Miami's Sabor Latino Fiesta

By Time Out Miami editors Posted: Friday August 11 2017, 5:11pm

Photograph: Nelson Queralta Jr.

If you woke up full on Friday morning (and perhaps slightly hungover), chances are you spent your Thursday night partying it up and eating with us at Sabor Latino Fiesta

Crowds joined us at ToeJam Backlot in Wynwood to sample some of Miami’s best Latin food from restaurants such as La LatinaTacologyPisco y NazcaBulla GastrobarBaja Bao33 KitchenEdukosDÔA Miami Beach and Havana 1957. It was an all out feast that featured adorable bite-size arepas, plenty of ceviche options, tiraditos, Cubanos and tequeños. Complimentary Tanqueray No. 10 gin frosé fueled the outdoor dance party with beats from the Event Factor. 

Couldn’t make it to Sabor Latino? Here’s a look at what went down. 

 

Staff writer
By Time Out Miami editors
