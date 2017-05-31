If you're a Miami resident, you can skip the line at Basement—forever

Basement, the ultra trendy club below the Miami Beach Edition, can get packed. Long lines and a discerning doorman have surely thwarted many would-be party animals from having a very fun night of drunk bowling and ice skating.

But, if you boast a certified Miami-Dade driver's license, you hold the key to skipping Basement's line (and cover fee) for the foreseeable future. Here's how it works: just waltz up to the Edition's hostess stand during operating hours, present your Miami-Dade driver's license and mention you'd like the Basement smiley face token.

Don't worry—they will not calmly ask you to wait right there while they call the police. Instead, you'll receive a little hot pink smiley face that will allow you to skip to the front of Basement's line at any time and gain free admission. All you have to do is flash that pink token at the door.

And this isn't a one-time deal. Your token is good for life—even during Art Basel, Miami Music Week and any other hectic time of year. The token can also get you access to drink specials and deals on Basement's in-house bowling alley.

The program was previously open only to select VIPs, but now it's an opportunity available to the entire 305. So get moving and don't wait in line like a tourist, bro.

