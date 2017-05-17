Join Time Out Miami at Concrete Beach's birthday party this Friday

There's no better feeling than cracking open the first ice-cold beer of the weekend after a long Friday afternoon. That is, unless you're drinking it with us.

Join Time Out Miami as we celebrate Concrete Beach Brewery's second anniversary and the release of our latest free magazine! Be one of the first people to get your hands on the third issue of Time Out Miami and get a taste of Concrete Beach's two new limited-edition brews created just for the big day.

Come meet us at the "hoppy party" beginning at 6pm and catch a live performance by ArtOfficial and an appearance by the Miami FC, plus get a taste of the special doughnut birthday cake from the Salty Donut.

You'll also have the opportunity to make your own gif in the Time Out Miami photo booth, play lawn games and take home a pair of Time Out sunnies (while supplies last). Wynwood Brewing Company, J. Wakefield Brewing and M.I.A. Beer Company will also be on-site; the more, the merrier.

See you there?

