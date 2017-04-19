  • Blog
Miami finally has a unicorn dessert, and you have the Salty Donut to thank for it

By Virginia Gil Posted: Wednesday April 19 2017, 3:15pm

Photograph: Courtesy the Salty Donut

Just when you thought Miami had all but missed the unicorn food trend, The Salty Donut surprises us with a new rainbow creation.

Beginning this Friday, the popular Wynwood bakery will sell a special colorful doughnut made from hand-dyed brioche that's been injected with a homemade citrus marshmallow fluff and topped with a vanilla bean glaze and marshmallow crisps.

Nightlife impresario and philanthropist David Grutman, his wife Isabella and the team behind the Salty Donut conceived the whimsical dessert as a way to raise funds for Style Saves, a fashion-focused nonprofit that provides underprivileged children with school supplies. Half of the proceeds from each sale will benefit the organization.

The limited-edition doughnicorn, which will be priced at $10, goes on sale Friday, April 21, and will only be available for two weeks. It is a unicorn, after all.  

 

Staff writer
By Virginia Gil 136 Posts

Virginia is the editor of Time Out Miami. As a born-and-bred Miami girl, her cravings for croquetas are discerning and her hair is impermeable to humidity. Follow her on Twitter at @virginwrites.

For any feedback or for more information email

