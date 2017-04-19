Miami finally has a unicorn dessert, and you have the Salty Donut to thank for it

Just when you thought Miami had all but missed the unicorn food trend, The Salty Donut surprises us with a new rainbow creation.

Beginning this Friday, the popular Wynwood bakery will sell a special colorful doughnut made from hand-dyed brioche that's been injected with a homemade citrus marshmallow fluff and topped with a vanilla bean glaze and marshmallow crisps.

Nightlife impresario and philanthropist David Grutman, his wife Isabella and the team behind the Salty Donut conceived the whimsical dessert as a way to raise funds for Style Saves, a fashion-focused nonprofit that provides underprivileged children with school supplies. Half of the proceeds from each sale will benefit the organization.

The limited-edition doughnicorn, which will be priced at $10, goes on sale Friday, April 21, and will only be available for two weeks. It is a unicorn, after all.

