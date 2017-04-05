More New Yorkers are invading Miami—please make it stop

First snowbirds and now cash-strapped millennials?

More than ever New Yorkers are making a mass exodus and relocating to the Magic City, at least that's according to a study conducted by SpareFoot and Moving.com. The companies report that in 2016, more people searched moving from New York to Miami than any other cities in the country. NYC may be the greatest city in the world, but Miami has it beat as far as qualify of life goes.

Make the 1,076-mile move to the 305 and your rent will drop by 22.6 percent. Looking to put down roots? The median value of a home in Miami is nearly half of what one is worth in New York City. Sure, you stand to make about 40 percent less than you would working in NYC, but you won't be shelling out your entire paycheck to cover bills. Plus, you'll save on skin care since New Yorkers are also more likely to wrinkle.

On the flipside, fewer Miamians are considering a move north, in part because it's so damn expensive. Moving from Miami to New York will result in the biggest increase in home value and gross rent than relocating to any other city in the U.S. So the next time one of your friends tells you they're going to New York City to chase their dreams, you tell them yours have already come true—cheap rent, sunny weather and year-round glowing skin.

