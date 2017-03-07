NYC's 305 Fitness is coming home to Miami

After more than three years of helping New Yorkers stay trim and tone, Miami-inspired dance cardio workout 305 Fitness is finally coming back to where it all started.

Founder Sadie Kurzban is bringing her popular nightclub-themed classes (think booty shaking in your sneakers) back to her hometown for two pop-up sessions taking place this week. Break it down on Sunday, March 12, at 11:30am at 1 Hotel and Homes South Beach or on Monday night, March 13, at 7pm at Body & Soul in Coral Gables.

Kurzban, who grew up dancing, came up with the "rave-meets-workout" while on spring break in South Beach, so it's only appropriate that her big homecoming coincides with the annual tradition.

Past your college prime? Here is your shot to feel like a 20-something coed all over again.

