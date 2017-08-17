Pick up your free copy of Time Out Miami today!

The day has finally arrived: the fourth issue of Time Out Miami here!

Our totally free quarterly magazine hits stands around town today, and it’s chock-full of everything you’ll need to have a blast in Miami over the next three months—from can’t-miss concerts and beer festivals to all the Halloween shenanigans expected to go down this year. Consider it your seasonal guide to getting out and exploring the city. Speaking of seasons, we’re looking ahead to fall’s incredible cultural lineup: The Estefan’s musical Get on Your Feet! comes home, The Nutcracker ballet gets a makeover and Project 305 premieres its audiovisual celebration of Miami’s eclectic sights and sounds at NWS‘s WALLCAST. Though the biggest local noise makers in this issue have to be the young artists blowing up Miami’s music scene—a rapper, a set of groovy hippies, a sultry Latin songstress and a few more you’ll want to get to know ASAP.

After the scorching summer we’ve had, we can’t help but get excited about fall, cooler temperatures and the opportunity to get outdoors and cycle. In case you haven’t heard, there’s big cycling boom going on in Miami and we’re introducing you to the people and projects making it happen. Before you go pedaling around town, don’t miss our guide to Miami’s best cheap eats for under $10.

We know you can’t get wait to get your hands on the latest issue, which is available at restaurants, bars, hotels and shops in from Miami Beach to Coral Gables and beyond. For a complete list of locations, check out our distribution map here.

If you’re in the Brickell area this afternoon, we’ll be hand-distributing copies near the Shops at Mary Brickell Village (between SE 9th and 10th Sts) and the Brickell Metromover station (between SE 10th and 11th Sts) from 3–7pm.

Have questions about the issue? Feel free to peruse our FAQ page.

If you have feedback on the issue, we’d love to hear your thoughts—shoot us an email at edit.miami@timeout.

Happy reading!

