Roberta's Design District pop-up is finally open for business

Back in September, we told you that Roberta's, makers of one of Brooklyn's most popular pies, was flying south for the winter to do a pop-up shop in the Design District. Today, we deliver more good news: it's officially open for business.

October 18 is Roberta's first day serving pies from Jungle Plaza, which is already home to a weekly Wednesday farmers' market. One quick glance at Roberta's Instagram page shows a humble yet delicious little pizza stand serving four types of pies (which come in two sizes and cost $9 to $18) along with water, beer and soda. Menu standouts include the Famous Original (Caciocavallo cheese, oregano and chili flakes) and the Bee Sting (tomato, mozzarella, soppressata, chili flakes and honey). It is open daily from 11am to 10pm and is expected to stick around until April, which should give us plenty of time to convince them to stay in Miami.

A post shared by Roberta's (@robertaspizza) on Oct 16, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

