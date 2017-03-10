Seven mouthwatering dishes you need to try before the end of winter

In Miami, winter means something very different than in other parts of the country. We’re not drinking soups or sporting parkas to stay warm—but that doesn’t mean it’s just margaritas and swimsuits either. With a reprieve from the summer's heat and humidity, restaurants can offer hearty seasonal dishes, such as these seven favorites you should sample before the start of spring (early summer in Miami).

Tail and kale warm grain salad at Luke’s Lobster

How do you make a salad feel winter-y? Swap your spinach for kale, throw in some warm quinoa and top it with two chilled lobster tails (because Miami), chickpeas, house-pickled onions and roasted pumpkin seeds, plus a generous drizzle of poppy seed vinaigrette.

Winter adashah bowl at DIRT

DIRT’s adashah bowl will fill—and warm—you up. This dish features a new soy-free, gluten-free protein made with lentils, flax seed and turmeric (which was recently launched by Miami-based Adashah, LLC) and includes chickpeas, lentils, sautéed kale and homemade harissa-spiked tomato sauce. Act fast: the satisfying bowl is only available through mid-April.

Florida stone crabs at Casablanca Seafood Bar & Grill

Casablanca and its adjacent fish market are well known for serving some of the freshest seafood in Miami, including stone crabs, which both source directly from the Florida Keys. The claws are served with a champagne mustard dipping sauce and, like all good things, are available for a limited time.

Pan-roasted brussels sprouts at the Social Club

The Kimpton Surfcomber’s restaurant, the Social Club, embraces a delicious a winter staple: brussels sprouts. These mini cabbages are mixed with barbecued pecans, barrel-aged maple syrup and benne seeds, and served on a sizzling skillet, making for a delicious sweet and savory side.

Turmeric honey brûléed grapefruit at Paradigm Kitchen

What winter-food roundup would be complete without citrus? Our pick is one that showcases one of Florida’s most popular exports, the grapefruit, but takes it up a notch with a crunchy and sweet honey topping. It’s only available on Paradigm’s breakfast menu, so arrive early to enjoy it.

Black grouper at the River Oyster Bar

Take advantage of grouper season (happening between late fall and early spring in the Gulf) at the Brickell seafood restaurant. The River prepares their fresh fish simply: seasoned with salt and pepper, grilled and topped with choice of lemon butter, mango chutney, salsa verde or scotch bonnet salsa.

Five-cheese truffle mac at World Famous House of Mac

While this dish is available all year, winter is the ideal time to enjoy everyone’s favorite comfort food: macaroni and cheese. Chef Teach’s truffle mac is his most decadent and delicious, so expect long lines to form outside his Wynwood Yard food truck, House of Mac.

Golden mylk at Dr. Smood

This one is a bit of a cheat since it’s not exactly a dish, but it is a perfect warm-up for mild winter nights—plus it boosts immunity and helps you fight against seasonal colds. The drink combines turmeric, piperine and almond milk, and can be served or cold.

