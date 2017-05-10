Six local beauty deals for moms this Mother's Day

If your mom is the type who'd rather splurge on a manicure than a meal or a new handbag then we have just the gifts she'll love for Mother's Day. This year, skip the flowers and sappy cards and treat Mom to something she'll really appreciate: waxing services, skin treatments and blowouts.

Relax Spa

This Coconut Grove med spa has dramatically marked down a number of its signature treatments in honor of Mother's Day. Take 50 percent off a trio of hair-removal sessions ($150) and two skin-tightening treatments, plus receive two LED facials free with any purchase (valued at $100).

Cryo Miami

Forget BOGO; the Mother's Day deal at this Coral Gables facility is even better. For $60, moms get a 12-minute cryo facial (regularly $75) and a full-body cryotherapy session (regularly $69).

Glam & Go South Beach

The Loews Miami Beach's on-site dry bar is selling special styling packages for moms, such as the Glam & Glo Flex ($79), which gives her access to two signature blowouts (regularly $45) or four express styles (regularly $25), plus member pricing on additional services.

European Wax Center

Head to any South Florida location to purchase a set of lotion, exfoliating cream or body wash in a range of scents. For every $69 spent, you receive a limited-edition floral clutch to gift to Mom. No wrapping required.

GEE Beauty

No time to visit the Sunset Harbour shop? No problem. Use code "mothersday" to place your order online and receive 15 percent off your purchase until Sunday. From perfume and body oil to hair products, stock up on your favorite beauty brands for you and Mom.

Atma Beauty

Book a mother-daughter (or mother-son) hair and/or nails session and Mom receives 50 percent off her service (wax is also included!) and a bonus Oribe gift from now until Saturday.

