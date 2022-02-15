Miami
Freehold brunch
Photograph: Courtesy Freehold Miami

The 26 best brunch spots in Miami

Is it even a weekend without brunch? Miami, check out these spots for great eggs, mimosas, Bloody Marys and good times.

Virginia Gil
Written by
Virginia Gil
Brunch in Miami is one of those meals where ambiance, views, food and cocktails all hold equal importance. You wouldn’t call a midday weekend meal at a Miami diner brunch, you’d call it lunch. You also wouldn’t get dressed to go out for breakfast in Miami, but you would certainly spend a little extra time in front of the mirror if you were going somewhere for pancakes and bottomless mimosas. There are photos to be taken (of you and your meal, naturally) and people to see—many of these Miami brunches are see-and-be-seen affairs. Whether you’re looking for a special place to celebrate your birthday or a casual spot where you can tuck into eggs Benny with your gals, this list of Miami brunches is sure to have something in it for you.

RECOMMENDED: The best restaurants in Miami

Time Out Market Miami
Bottomless brunch at Time Out Market Miami
Photograph: Courtesy Oprah Winfrey Network

Bottomless brunch at Time Out Market Miami

  • Time Out Market

Keep your pants on but do prepare to go bottomless at Time Out Market Miami. We’re talking all-you-can-drink mimosas, bellinis and prosecco from noon to 3pm on Saturdays and Sundays and, unlike other spots, the purchase of a meal isn’t required to cash in on the brunch drink specials. Though if you do get hungry, there’s plenty to satisfy your cravings for sweet things (think nutty desserts from Baklava Bakery) and savory things—from chicken and waffles at Chick'n Jones to avocado toast from Plants & Bowls and pan con tomate at Lur. Eat up, drink up and enjoy the fricking weekend.

Best brunch in Miami

Phuc Yea
Photograph: Virginia Gil

1. Phuc Yea

  • Restaurants
  • Vietnamese
  • Little Haiti / Lemon City
  • price 2 of 4

The Viet-Cajun spot is constantly reinventing itself and its menu, especially brunch, which changes often and never seize to surprise or amaze. For its latest offering, Phuc Yea reimagines the ubiquitous avocado-bread combo as edamame toast, featuring artisan sourdough with a garlicky edamame hummus spread, and puts out a fresh take on duck and waffles with a rum-spiked maple syrup. It's about the most imaginative brunch you'll find on this list.

Sadelle's
Photograph: Seth Browarnik/WorldRedEye.com

2. Sadelle's

Major Food Group brings its buzzy New York City brunch spot to Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood. Different location, same menu that's packed with Sadelle's most popular dishes, including Instagrammable bagel tower with artfully arranged smoked fish salads, lox and sliced cucumbers and tomatoes. A stack of bagels is served alongside it. There are plenty of lunch-y items, like salads and oversize deli sandwiches, but the breakfast classics are where it's at. From cheese blintzes and custardy french toast to blueberry pancakes, there's something sweet to satisfy every type of early morning dessert craving.

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company
Photograph: Courtesy Sweet Liberty

3. Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company

  • Bars
  • South Beach
  • price 2 of 4

The best bar in Miami just so happens to serve brunch—and a damn good one at that. Available Sundays from noon to 5pm, the sweeping menu ranges from morning faves like chilaquiles and steak and eggs to afternoon delights like fresh oysters and cauliflower nachos, a Sweet Liberty staple. Bottomless rosé is on tap for $35 (there’s a two-hour limit), plus plenty of the bar’s award-winning cocktails. 

Stiltsville Fish Bar
Photograph: @ajourneyworthliving

4. Stiltsville Fish Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • South Beach
  • price 3 of 4

Sunset Harbour’s stylish fish shack makes an excellent case for tucking into a big bowl of oysters before noon. The raw bar offerings are extensive and super fresh as most of the seafood served is sourced locally. For brunch-y options from the sea, try the crab truffle omelette. It’s reminiscent of Chinese-American crab rangoons and filled with chunky lump meat, local black truffle cheese and melted leeks. The spoonable cornbread, a dinner-time hit, can also be tailored for midday with poached eggs and thick-cut candied bacon. 

Blue Collar
Photograph: Tess Gostfrand

5. Blue Collar

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Little Haiti / Lemon City
  • price 2 of 4

Danny Serfer doubled the size of his hip, cozy diner in MiMo, giving you more room to dig into his delicious hangover-curing, comfort food. Head to the covered patio or the new outdoor beer garden for the usual “eggy stuff” and “syrupy stuff,” including a bacon-egg-and-cheese burrito the size of your head. Blue Collar’s famous dry-aged cheeseburger is always on the menu and is always a good idea. 

Ariete
Photograph: Courtesy Ariete/Blue Shell Media

6. Ariete

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary American
  • West Coconut Grove
  • price 2 of 4

A burger at brunch? Sure, especially if it’s Ariete’s Chug. The Coconut Grove restaurant serves its signature cheeseburger alongside a tightly edited selection of classic breakfast dishes—think Cuban-inspired eggs and polenta with pork chunks and salsa verde—and sweets that burst with Latin flavors. If you’ve never had a guava and cream cheese pancake, now’s the time.

Caja Caliente
Photograph: Courtesy Caja Caliente

7. Caja Caliente

  • Restaurants
  • Cuban
  • Little Gables

Does your Abuela enjoy brunch? She probably doesn’t even know what a mimosa is, but we can assure you she’ll recognize the flavors in Caja Caliente’s Cuban-inspired brunch dishes. Chef Mika Leon channels her roots with a sweet-and-savory Cuban bread disco (pressed sandwich) filled with strawberry jam, habanero bacon and cream cheese, as well as a lechón and elote skillet topped with crispy pork and a fried egg. Add bottomless mimosas for only $20.

Green Street Cafe
Photograph: FujifilmGirl

8. Green Street Cafe

  • Restaurants
  • Coconut Grove
  • price 2 of 4

More than a restaurant, Green Street is a gathering place for a confluence of cyclists, dog parents, families and people seeking a shady spot where to enjoy Miami’s sunny weather. The nicer the day, the longer the wait time, though the bar serves cocktails and food on a first-come, first-served basis. The view and experience are quintessential Miami— lots of well-dressed people lingering over breakfast fare and sipping mimosas along a busy sidewalk. People watching is superb and so is the variety of Bloody Marys.

Hutong
Photograph: Tim Winter

9. Hutong

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Brickell
  • price 3 of 4

Have all dim sum at Hutong’s weekend brunch (Sun, 11:30am–3:30pm)—practically every dumpling and appetizer bite on the dinner menu is served at this sumptuous, bottomless brunch. In addition to the free-flowing spring rolls, bao buns and bubbles, brunch includes a serving of the restaurant’s signature Peking duck as well as dessert. Good luck not rolling home.

Batch Gastropub
Photograph: Courtesy Batch Gastropub

10. Batch Gastropub

  • Restaurants
  • Gastropubs
  • Brickell
  • price 2 of 4

With seemingly more TVs than chairs, Batch is a favorite of sports fans looking for a good view of the game and a solid meal to enjoy while they watch. Brunch is served on Saturdays and Sundays and features a $20 bottomless drink special (mimosas, sangria and bellinis) and plenty of food egg dishes, lunch-y items and desserts that pass as breakfast to choose from.

American Social
Photograph: Courtesy American Social/Adorned Photography

11. American Social

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Brickell
  • price 2 of 4

Get the atmosphere of a sports bar, the craft beer selection of a gastropub and the views of a waterfront restaurant at this Brickell mainstay on the Miami River. American Social serves, well, American food with an emphasis on comfort classics—find chicken and waffles, steak and eggs, biscuits and gravy, and more. It’s a wide-ranging menu with an even larger list of cocktails, wine and beers to choose from. Go hungry and thirsty, and preferably with a D.D. on speed dial.

Prime Fish
Photograph: Courtesy Prime Fish

12. Prime Fish

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • South of Fifth
  • price 3 of 4

Part of Myles Chefetz’s Prime restaurant empire, Prime Fish is known for its massive plates of seafood, heaping piles of east and west coast oysters, Maine lobster cocktails and much more. But it’s equally touted for its brunch, which is one of the better values in town. The $59 spread includes bottomless mimosas, an entree and unlimited helpings of its buffet stacked with sweet and savory options. 

Bulla Gastrobar
Photograph: Courtesy Bulla Gastrobar

13. Bulla Gastrobar

  • Restaurants
  • Coral Gables
  • price 3 of 4

This lively Spanish restaurant (with a second location in Doral) serves a mean brunch, complete with bottomless sangria for an extra $19. Instead of a one-and-done meal, Bulla lets you choose three courses for brunch ($29). In a group? Order one of everything and have a tapas-style feast featuring flatbreads, a pork hash and a yummy brioche dessert topped with turrón ice cream.

Threefold Cafe
Photograph: FujifilmGirl

14. Threefold Cafe

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Coral Gables
  • price 2 of 4

Not all brunch needs to feel like you’re competing in the Binge-Drinking Olympics. Sometimes, a poached, farm-fresh egg served over crusty bread smothered in smashed avocado (the Smashed Avo) and a cold-brewed coffee is all you need to feel like you’re winning at brunch. Going for gold? Order a side of bacon and the morning monkey (bread) for the table (or yourself). 

 

Freehold
Photograph: Courtesy Freehold Miami

15. Freehold

  • Things to do
  • Event spaces
  • Wynwood

Bagels and bubbles—the perfect match. Double down on this delicious pairing at Freehold's Sunday brunch (noon–5pm), featuring their new, Montreal-style homemade bagels. These fresh-baked babies arrive with a tower of schmears and toppings, including sweet jams, almond butter and savory favorites like lox, capers and cream cheese. As for the bubbles portion, bottomless sparkling wine, Bellinis and Bloody Marys are available for $40. 

Rusty Pelican
Photograph: Courtesy Rusty Pelican

16. Rusty Pelican

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Miami
  • price 3 of 4

This Key Biscayne institution is a no-brainer for people who pick their restaurants based on atmosphere and views—the vibe here is lively and the scenery beyond picturesque. Plus, there’s outdoor seating for folks looking to get their fill of that waterfront dining experience that’s surprisingly hard to come by in Miami, no matter how many miles of shoreline this city boasts. The á-la-carte menu reflects the location, with plenty of yummy seafood options like crab huevos rancheros and salmon and eggs. The brunch board is great for couples who want to share a few things without ordering half the menu. At $135 for two, the smorgasbord includes lobster benedict and fried chicken, among other dishes.

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Yardbird Southern Table & Bar/Gabriel Gutierrez

17. Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • South Beach
  • price 3 of 4

This downhome Southern restaurant in SoBe has been around longer than most in the neighborhood, and it’s never fallen out of favor with tourists. All signs of enduring popularity point to its signature fried chicken with honey hot sauce plus classic dishes like the fried green tomato BLT. The menu is as large as the crowds that gather, so take your time and be sure to reserve your table in advance.

Planta
Photograph: Courtesy Planta

18. Planta

  • Restaurants
  • Vegan
  • South of Fifth
  • price 2 of 4

This stylish plant-based restaurant in the South of Fifth ’hood serves french toast and waffles that won’t completely wreck your waistline. Think of Planta as an upgrade from your usual hippy, vegan dive. It’s sexy, polished and will woo you with tasty dupes of meaty dishes and spiked fresh-pressed juices. Nothing’s basic here, not even the scramble, which arrives topped with fresh truffle shavings.

Zuma
Photograph: Courtesy Zuma

19. Zuma

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Downtown
  • price 4 of 4

This bougie, boozy brunch is worth every penny. Zuma’s lavish buffet (priced at $105, $155, $205, $405, depending on your drink option) aims to please, serving up the restaurant's signature times, plus a bonus entrée per person. From sushi and sashimi to robata-grilled veggies and small plates like glazed pork ribs—it’s all there and you can order as many times as you’d like. 

Public Square
Photograph: Courtesy Public Square

20. Public Square

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary American
  • Coral Gables
  • price 2 of 4

Public Square puts a fresh spin on classic American brunch staples at its recently launched weekend brunch (available 11am to 4pm). Mostly everything has an egg in it or on it (yum), like the chicken and waffles topped with two sunny-side-up beauties, but there’s, but there’s also a selection of sweets—think Nutella waffles and orange-kissed french toast. Public Square also serves most of its dinner menu (mains, sushi, salads and the like) for the breakfast haters in your party.

The Gramercy
Photograph: Courtesy The Gramercy/Daniel Zuliani

21. The Gramercy

The Coral Gables supper club takes its brunch cues from everyone’s favorite vacation indulgence: room service. Every Sunday (11am–3:30pm), check into the Gramercy for a three-course, prix-fixe brunch that’s dubbed Room Service Sundays. For $55, you’ll get breakfast standards such as chicken and waffles and avocado toast, plus the option to add two hours of bottomless cocktails for an additional $45.

Baia Beach Club Restaurant
Photograph: Courtesy Baia Beach Club

22. Baia Beach Club Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Mediterranean
  • South Beach
  • price 3 of 4

Brunch with a view at Baia Beach Club, where lunch and breakfast are not mutually exclusive meals. Available on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4pm, the a-la-carte menu includes classic omelettes, Benedicts and avocado toast as well as whole branzino, a seafood tower and a massive tomahawk steak. Unlimited Whispering Angel rosé is available for $35. 

Beaker & Gray
Photograph: Brett Hufziger

23. Beaker & Gray

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Wynwood
  • price 2 of 4

The Wynwood restaurant extends its notable mixology program through to brunch, serving proper cocktails that exceed the standard Bloody Mary. There’s the herbaceous and refreshing That’s All, Folks for gin lovers (carrot juice, ginger, cilantro and Oxley gin) and the whiskey-soaked Irish breakfast for people just rolling out of bed and in need of a pick-me-up. Food runs the gamut but skews mostly Latin with dishes like chilaquiles and a guava skillet cookie.

Strawberry Moon
Photograph: Courtesy Strawberry Moon

24. Strawberry Moon

The Goodtime Hotel's pink-hued, poolside Mediterranean restaurant serves a bottomless brunch on Saturday and Sunday (11am–4pm) for $36—though that's just for the cocktails. You can enjoy a liquid brunch or opt for several tasty a-la-carte items, such as the chocolate babka french toast, shakshuka or the falafel benedict. 

Osaka
Photograph: Osaka Miami

25. Osaka

  • Restaurants
  • Pan-Asian
  • Brickell
  • price 3 of 4

Osaka, the internationally renowned eatery from Lima, makes a strong case for tucking into dinner food at noon. Its new weekend brunch leans heavily on its classic Nikkei dishes, such as the crowd-pleasing tuna rocoto and various interpretations of ceviche and tiradito, plus crispy pork belly served over salad. A smattering of breakfast-y things do make the cut and they’ve got Osaka’s stamp all over them: the caco matcha french toast with yuzu custard, miso toffee, matcha and cornflake crumble is an instant favorite.

Momosan Wynwood
Photograph: Courtesy Momosan/Evan Sung

26. Momosan Wynwood

Iron Chef Morimoto's Wynwood restaurant offers a two-course brunch ($45) that lets diners pair popular menu items, including sushi, tartare, bao buns and Japanese fried chicken. Heartier favorites, such as ramen and Wagyu beef (for an upcharge) are part of the combo. Add brunch cocktails for an extra $15. Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 3pm.

