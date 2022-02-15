Keep your pants on but do prepare to go bottomless at Time Out Market Miami. We’re talking all-you-can-drink mimosas, bellinis and prosecco from noon to 3pm on Saturdays and Sundays and, unlike other spots, the purchase of a meal isn’t required to cash in on the brunch drink specials. Though if you do get hungry, there’s plenty to satisfy your cravings for sweet things (think nutty desserts from Baklava Bakery) and savory things—from chicken and waffles at Chick'n Jones to avocado toast from Plants & Bowls and pan con tomate at Lur. Eat up, drink up and enjoy the fricking weekend.
Brunch in Miami is one of those meals where ambiance, views, food and cocktails all hold equal importance. You wouldn’t call a midday weekend meal at a Miami diner brunch, you’d call it lunch. You also wouldn’t get dressed to go out for breakfast in Miami, but you would certainly spend a little extra time in front of the mirror if you were going somewhere for pancakes and bottomless mimosas. There are photos to be taken (of you and your meal, naturally) and people to see—many of these Miami brunches are see-and-be-seen affairs. Whether you’re looking for a special place to celebrate your birthday or a casual spot where you can tuck into eggs Benny with your gals, this list of Miami brunches is sure to have something in it for you.
