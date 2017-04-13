The best things to do in Miami this weekend: Apr 14–16

Fri 7

Puplife

In honor of National Pet Day on April 11, local event production company Poplife and popular doggy daycare Barkhaus are joining forces for this canine-friendly happy hour. There’ll be food, drinks, music, a photo booth and poo-poo bags available should nature call.

The Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition

This is your last weekend to visit Florida’s largest county fair, better known as the Youth Fair, which is chock-full of events and activities for the whole family. Expect more than 90 carnival rides, live concerts, shows and a European-style circus all in one place.

Sat 8

Panic! at the Disco

The Las Vegas band (with remaining original member Brendon Urie) hits South Florida to support its Death of a Bachelor tour. MisterWives and Saint Motel join them.

Classic Cars & Cocktails

Let yourself be transported back to the ’50s during this retro-themed installment of the Leah Arts District’s #HIALEAHNOW series. Head to the neighborhood's famed New York-style deli for an afternoon of pastrami sandwiches, car ogling and rockabilly jams.

Sun 9

Where Are My Keys?

What began as a pop-up concert during Art Basel is now a full-blown music festival in Key Biscayne. This second installment of Where Are My Keys? takes place on the sand at Virginia Key Beach Park and features a full day of music, including performances by Rebolledo, DJ Tennis and Red Axes.

Smashed Flamingo

Pop-up beer and bourbon garden Smashed Flamingo sets up shop at Ricky’s South Beach for an afternoon of drinking and gaming—from arcades to beer pong. In addition to the bar’s signature cocktail offerings and brews from Bangin' Banjo Brewing, guests can take advantage of $3 tequila shots (from 2–4pm) and $6 PBR and tequila shot combos all day.

Counter Corner

Every third Sunday of the month, downtown bar the Corner welcomes Miami’s hottest drag queens for a night of performances and dancing. Guests are encouraged to come as they are for all the nonconforming fun one can handle. There’s no cover, nor a dress code, but a good attitude and some sparkle are encouraged.

Dry Powder

Sarah Burgess's slashing dark comedy about corporate greed and image control stars Katherine McDonald (Jenny), Alex Alvarez (Seth), Stephen Anthony (Rick) and Robert Strain (Jeff) as partners in a private-equity firm who are at odds over a deal. It's directed by GableStage's artistic director, Joseph Adler.

Period.

This provocative new exhibit takes a look at the single most important occurrence to punctuate a woman's life: menstruation. In "Period," a group of local and international artists explore Merriam-Webster's definitions of a period (a portion of time determined by some recurring phenomenon; a single cyclic occurrence of menstruation) through moving photographs, illustrations and paintings that capture the beauty, stigma and experience of having a period.

