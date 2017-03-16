The best things to do in Miami this weekend: Mar 17–19

Fri 17

CityPlace Doral grand opening

Doral's newest retail development is celebrating its grand opening weekend with a packed schedule of events and performances for the entire family. The party kicks off Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and appearance by Mario Reyes and the Gipsy Kings Family. On Saturday, guests can meet the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders and mingle with Enrique Santos and DJ Xtreme from radio station Tu 94.9FM, plus enjoy a firework show and check out live music by Tairon Aguilera. The three-day bash closes with Sunday brunch specials and a Vegas-style fountain display to the tune of Luis Manuel & the Latin Ensemble.

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

Whether it's your favorite bar, your neighborhood restaurant or the city block you frequent on the weekends, there's a spot in Miami offering major drink specials this St. Patrick's Day. Cheers to all things Irish.

Sat 18

Boho Market

The team behind the successful Wynwood Farmers’ Market brings its talents south to the new Omni Park. Boho Market will host many of the same vendors and highlight local artisans in the community. Come shop home goods, jewelry, home décor and all sorts of food products.

Crate Diggers

Online music database Discogs hosts Crate Diggers, a free record fair featuring vendors from across the city selling rare and vintage vinyls. The daytime market gives way to a late-night after party headlined by top DJs, including Zernell, Rich Medina and Ron Trent.

Sun 19

Rebirth of a Nation

DJ Spooky (Paul D. Miller) reimagines 20th-century film The Birth of a Nation the way only a DJ could: remixing, chopping and deconstructing the premise of the racially polarizing film to create something current and culturally significant. The result is Rebirth of a Nation, a radically different flick that’s won awards and traveled the world before its Miami screening.

Counter Corner

Every third Sunday of the month, downtown bar the Corner welcomes Miami’s hottest drag queens for a night of performances and dancing. Guests are encouraged to come as they are for all the nonconforming fun one can handle. There’s no cover, nor a dress code, but a good attitude and some sparkle are encouraged.

Dandy Lion, “(Re)Articulating Black Masculine Identity”

The first comprehensive exhibit of its kind, the project examines the black dandy phenomenon in popular culture, from what it means to be black to what it means to be fashionable. Photographs and videos highlight individuals challenging the perception of black masculinity in today’s world by remixing Victorian-era fashion with traditionally African sartorial sensibilities. A rare treat.

