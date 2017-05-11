The best things to do in Miami this weekend: May 12–14

Fri 12

"Merci la France"

Nader Art Museum’s latest exhibition pays tribute to Paris, one of gallery owner Gary Nader’s greatest influences. Experience works from a range of international artists, including Fernando Botero, Agustín Cárdenas, Mario Carreño and Carlos Cruz Diez.

Miami Symphony Orchestra Pop-up Concert

Don’t miss your opportunity to catch the last free concert of the season. The outdoor series wraps with performances by symphony conductor Eduardo Marturet, solo violinist Daniel Andai and Venezuela’s Ensamble 7/4, among others. Plus, appearances by model and Victoria’s Secret Angel Ines Rivero and journalist Maria Celeste Arrarás. Take advantage of happy hour specials before the show beginning at 3pm at Estefan Kitchen in Palm Court.

Sat 13

Little River Night Market

Finally, a community market for night owls. Shop artisanal wares, locally made jewelry and accessories, food from popular Miami vendors and more of what you'd typically find at your favorite farmers' market. In between browsing, take advantage of tarot card readings and massages, plus take in performances by Afrobeta and Oigo.

Here & Now 2017

Miami Light Project returns with the 19th edition of its performance and multimedia arts showcase featuring commissioned productions by emerging artists. Since the festival’s inception, the cultural organization has presented more than 75 performers from around the world.

Sun 14

Reggae Sunday

Wind down the weekend with the groovy sounds of reggae gurus Kulcha Shok, featuring special acts such as Reggae Samba and Jahfe. Concerts are free and open to the public.

Mother's Day Brunch

Treat Mom to a tasty meal—and champagne!—at some of Miami's top restaurants.

