12 Mother's Day brunches to celebrate Mom

After all those years of packing your lunch and cooking your dinner, the least Mom deserves is a Sunday without kitchen duties. This Mother’s Day, show her just how much you appreciated her bologna sandwiches and treat her to one of these incredible brunches.

Ariete

Satisfy Mom’s sweet tooth with Ariete’s prix-fixe menu, which includes decadent treats like carrot cake waffles and honey buns, plus the restaurant’s famous McChug—a decadent sausage, egg and cheese sandwich. Sun 11am–3pm; à la carte.

The Forge

The Forge hosts its annual Mother’s Day brunch, featuring a decadent buffet of dishes like surf-and-turf Benedict, stuffed French toast and oyster shooters with Bloody Mary sauce. Bonus: mimosas are bottomless. Sun 11am–3pm; $75, children $25.

Mina’s Mediterraneo

Owner Yasmine Kotb crafted her menu based on dishes she learned to make from her mother, so it’s no wonder Mother’s Day is extra special at this Upper Eastside restaurant. Enjoy Kotb’s signature egg-topped pizza and toast to Mom, who receives a free glass of prosecco at brunch. Sun 11am–3pm; à la carte.

Sugar Factory American Brasserie

Mom’s favorite sweet shop is going all out with a three-course prix-fixe brunch that includes dishes like chicken and waffles, eggs Benedict and a creamy New York-Style cheesecake. Moms receive a free glass of champagne. Sun 7am–4pm $55.

Meraki Greek Bistro

Snag three hours of parking for $1 down the street and head to this hidden culinary gem for a special, Hellenic-inspired prix-fixe menu that includes Greek nachos, sauteed zucchini and roasted leg of lamb. The brunch includes a complimentary glass of wine or champagne. 142 SE 1st Ave (merakibistro.com). Sun noon–3pm $25.

Jaya at Setai

Dine around the world at Jaya’s international-themed brunch, comprising food stations inspired by the cuisine of Asia, India and the Americas. Moms receive a special treat, plus a free jazz performance for all. Sun 10am–3pm; $125.

Juvia

Head this rooftop restaurant for lunch, where you’ll enjoy a prix-fixe menu that features options like kale and farro salad and beef carpaccio. Bottomless mimosas are included as are panoramic views of South Beach. Sun 11am–3pm; à la carte.

Verde

The Pérez Art Museum’s on-site restaurant serves a special menu inspired by executive chef Kaytlin Brakefield’s mother. Sample Mrs. Brakefield’s signature potato pancakes, eggs Benedict and lemon ricotta cheesecake. Though the real treat is the view of Biscayne Bay from Verde’s terrace. Swoon! Sun 11am–3pm; à la carte.

Nikki Beach Miami

With access to a variety of fruit juices, rock candy and edible glitter, Mom and her guests can customize their mimosas for just $7 at Nikki Beach’s DIY Mom-mosa bar. Sip swirling concoctions while dining on an overflowing buffet of prime rib, roast pork, paella and fresh seafood. For dessert: Nutella waffles. Sun noon–4pm; $49.95.

STK South Beach

STK’s special lavish buffet includes lobster frittata, oysters, ceviche and a variety of desserts. As an extra treat, Moms receive a free ‘mom-mosa,’ flowers and a parting gift. Sun 11am–4pm; $55 per adult, children $25.

La Riviera

The Pullman Miami Airport hotel’s Mediterranean restaurant puts on a special brunch, complete with gourmet carving station, a raw bar and a wide range of hot and cold breakfast selections that can be enjoyed at a table along the lagoon. Also part of the festivities, Succs for You hosts a build-your-own-terrarium event for Mom ($30 per person). 5800 Blue Lagoon Dr (305-264-4888, pullmanhotels.com). Sun 11am–3pm;$58, children $25.



Thyme at Carillon Miami Beach

Load up on healthy fruit, fresh seafood and house-made breakfast treats at this all-you-can-eat Mother’s Day buffet. The French Horn Collective, known for their energetic jazz and swing music, perform live. 6801 Collins Ave, Miami Beach (866-800-3858, carillonhotel.com). Sun noon–5pm; $85, children $25, under 4 free.

