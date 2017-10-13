  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Miami: Fri October 13

By Virginia G Posted: Friday October 13 2017, 12:58am

Photograph: Courtesy Velvet Creme

1. Velvet Creme, the nostalgia-tinged doughnut shop you loved as a kid, returns with a new location in Little Havana. Doors open at 10:30am on Saturday and customers who purchase a dozen get a second one free. (1555 SW Eighth St; 786-420-5418)

2. Brazilian flip-flip purveyor Havaianas has opened a new pop-up shop inside the Wynwood Walls. The store is open daily from 10am to 7pm—just in time for III Points Festival this weekend. You know, in case you lose your shoes in the pit or something.

3. The Bar at 1306 kicks off a new happy hour today and it's treating guests to a free cocktail before 7pm to celebrate. Choose from two types of mules and a tequila-based drink. RSVP is required to claim your freebie.

 

