The world's largest champagne toast is happening tomorrow at Turnberry Isle

By Virginia Gil Posted: Friday May 5 2017, 8:44am

Photograph: Shutterstock

From one hangover to another.

Once you're through celebrating Cinco de Mayo (and knocking back tequila shots), it's time for another boozy event: the 143rd Kentucky Derby. In honor of the most exciting two minutes in sports, Turnberry Isle Miami and G.H. Mumm are uniting forces to host (what they hope will be) the world's largest champagne toast. The reason? To set a new Guinness World Record.

Currently, the Boston Red Sox hold the record for the largest toast at a single venue, which took place at Fenway Park in honor of the stadium’s 100th anniversary. It consisted of 32,904 people raising their plastic cups filled with Welch’s sparkling grape juice during a pregame ceremony before the Red Sox played the New York Yankees.

Plastic? Grape juice? Come one, Miami, we can do better than that.  

Turnberry Isle Miami. Sat 4–7pm. Tickets $14.20.

 

