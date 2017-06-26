  • Blog
There's a new Mexican restaurant coming to Coral Gables next month

By Virginia Gil Posted: Monday June 26 2017, 5:15pm

Photograph: Courtesy Plomo Tequila & Taco Bar

Of all the restaurant concepts in Coral Gables (of which there are plenty!), a solid tacos and tequila spot has been noticeably absent—until now.

Atomic Group, the people who brought you Copper 29 and Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, just announced a new addition to Miracle Mile: Plomo Tequila & Taco Bar (230 Miracle Mile). The casual Mexican restaurant will boast more than 65 varieties of tequilas and mescals, in addition to selling an assortment of authentic Mexican eats, which they previewed for Time Out Miami readers during Sunday's Tacos & Tequila event.  

Like its other Coral Gables counterparts, Plomo promises daily specials, like $3 tacos on Tuesdays and half-off mescal on Mondays, plus a killer happy hour every day from 4–7pm.

While no exact opening date has been announced yet, you can but we'll be waiting with salt and lime in hand for all that discounted tequila to flow.

Staff writer
By Virginia Gil 176 Posts

Virginia is the editor of Time Out Miami. As a born-and-bred Miami girl, her cravings for croquetas are discerning and her hair is impermeable to humidity. Follow her on Twitter at @virginwrites.

