Want to come eat Miami's best tacos with us?

Do you, like most of the rational world, enjoy tacos?

We know, silly question. But now that we've got that out of the way, we'd like to invite you to come spend a Sunday with us stuffing your face with some of our city's best tacos and—of course—tequila to help wash it all down.

On Sunday, June 25, Time Out Miami will be hosting a Tacos and Tequila Sunday Funday featuring Coyo Taco, La Pollita, Taquiza, My Ceviche, Firito Taco, Bocce and more at MAPS Backlot in Wynwood. Early bird tickets are $20 and general admission is $25.

Your ticket gets you a tasting from each participating restaurant, two complimentary cocktails courtesy of Jose Cuervo Tradicional and access to an afternoon of games and giveaways.

See you on Sunday Funday? Don't make us eat all these tacos by ourselves. We'll do it, too.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.