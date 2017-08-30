These Miami businesses are donating to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

As the devastating consequences of Hurricane Harvey continue to affect those in Texas, a number of Miami businesses have stepped up to help. Below are the restaurants, shops and organizations pitching in to raise money and donations. Even if it’s under the guise of treating yourself to new jewelry, here’s how you too can get involved.

Coyo Taco

The Mexican taqueria has partnered with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to collect donations to help displaced pets in Texas. People are encouraged to drop off dog treats, canned food, kitten and puppy formula, blankets and bowls. The drive begins today and lasts through 11pm tomorrow.

Taudrey

The Coral Gables jewelry shop is donating 40 percent of proceeds from all online sales made today to the American Red Cross.

Pincho Factory

Between now and Sunday, Pincho Factory locations across Miami will donate 100 percent of profits from any TexMex-style meal sold to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. Eat a chili dog, help a Texan in need. Easy as that.

Phuc Yea

Chef and owner Cesar Zapata is planning a charity dinner on September 7 to raise money for victims in Houston. Check the chef’s Facebook page for updates.

Mr. Kream

The Wynwood ice cream shop is accepting clothing, nonperishable food, blanket, water and diaper donations. Stop by the shop, drop off the goods and they’ll see to the rest.

Miami Dolphins

Head to Hard Rock Stadium between now and Friday, September 15, for one of Miami’s largest donation drives. The football team has partnered with Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University to collection everything from diapers and blankets to coffee, which will be sent directly to shelters in the Houston area.

The Woof Republic

The local pet amenity service is collecting donations—from food to blankets—to send to victims in Houston. Those interested may contact Vanessa (954-203-2453) to coordinate pickup.

