These Miami hotels are offering special deals for those affected by Hurricane Irma

Many Miamians are spending this week organizing, cleaning and picking up the pieces from Hurricane Irma. And, unfortunately, many of them are doing so without power. Luckily, restaurants and bars have already started to open their doors this week. Many hotels have too, and some are offering special deals for those feeling the sweaty wrath of Irma.

We’ll be updating this as more deals are announced, so be sure to check back regularly.

The Nautilus Hotel (1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; 305-503-5700). The Nautilus will run a special resident rate of $99 per night in case you’re still out of power.

All Menin Hospitality hotels: Mondrian South Beach (1100 West Ave, Miami Beach; 305-514-1500), Shelborne South Beach (1801 Collins Ave; 305-531-1271), Gale South Beach (1690 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; 305-673-0199) and Kaskades South Beach (300 17th St, Miami Beach; 305-673-0199). The following hotels will be extending 30% off all rates.

El Paseo Hotel (405 Española Way, Miami Beach; 305-400-0767). The new Española Way boutique hotel is open and fully operational. It’s also offering a special rate—$99 for a standard king room—for first responders, FPL crews, members of FEMA and any other workers helping with restoration services. If you're not a first responder, you can still find rooms for as low as $123 a night.

The Clay Hotel (1438 Washington Ave, Miami Beach; 305-534-2988). Another Española Way hotel is also extending deals to all first responders and hurricane relief crews from now until September 26. The Clay will let them book a room for $59 per night plus tax.

Miami Beach's special resident rate. Today, the city of Miami Beach unveiled a list of hotels participating in its special recovery rate of $99 per night. Any resident of Miami Beach still without power can check into one of 13 participating hotels listed here for $99 or less a night.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.