These Miami movie theaters have $8 showings all this month

Looking for a fun, cheap way to escape the heat this month? Then head to your local movie theater.

June is Miami Film Month and, to celebrate, a handful of local movie theaters are offering $8 tickets to showings all month. Most venues are of the independent variety, such as Bill Cosford Cinema over at the University of Miami campus, Coral Gables Art Cinema, O Cinema Wynwood and Tower Theater in Little Havana (a post-flick ice cream at Azucar is a must!).

The full list of participating theaters is up on the GMCVB website, where you'll also find the printable coupon you'll need to redeem the discount on tickets. You may want to print a few extras—June is looking to be a scorcher.

