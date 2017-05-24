Where to brunch in Miami on Memorial Day 2017

Memorial Day weekend is great and all but chances are, by Monday, you're going to need a boost. And there's no better way to detox from a long weekend than with a nice and long (and possibly boozy) brunch.

Here are the best places in South Florida offering you a chance to fulfill your pancake and mimosa quota before heading back to work on Tuesday.

Glass & Vine

Head to Coconut Grove and indulge in fluffy semolina pancakes ($12) or applewood smoked bacon with smoked guava and coffee salt sauce ($8). If it's not too hot, sit outside for some quality Coconut Grove people-watching. 10am–3:30pm

Tap 42

For a patriotic—if a bit caloric—brunch, check out Tap 42’s red, white and blue pancakes: white chocolate strawberry pancakes topped with blueberries. It'll help soak up the bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys and Funky Buddha Floridian ($20 and you can mix and match all three). The deal is available at all of Tap's South Florida locations: Boca, Fort Lauderdale, Gables and the newest in Midtown. If you want a table, arrive early. It's not uncommon for lines to start forming before doors open. 11am–3pm

Naked Taco

Naked Taco, the cozy restaurant inside Dream Hotel in South Beach, offers an alternative to the usual mimosas and bacon. The brunch menu includes frozen margaritas, frittatas, huevos rancheros ($15), chorizo and other spicy dishes perfect for sopping up a hangover. 11am–4pm

OTL

For a less hectic brunch option—perhaps some fuel in between shopping—snag a spot at this Design District coffee shop for some delicious caffeine and avocado toast ($8). If coffee isn’t your ideal brunch beverage, OTL is also serving a special OTL Lager developed exclusively with Wynwood Brewery. 8am–7pm

Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar

Did you wake up in Fort Lauderdale? It happens. Find your pants and head down to Rocco’s Tacos. The Las Olas hotspot is extending its weekend brunch into Monday, and will be serving up its tasty biscuits y huevos chorizo ($12) paired with bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys ($12). The brunch will be available at all South Florida locations. 11:30am–4pm

Swine Southern Table & Bar

For a relaxing, southern-style affair head to this Coral Gables restaurant that does pig right. Enjoy pork everything—from pulled pork and eggs ($16) to "the king's stack," a pancake tower with flavors jumping from bacon to peanut butter to spiced apple pie jelly ($16). Struggling to make it out of bed? Order ahead and take it home. It’s a holiday weekend. You do you. 10am–4pm

El Patio

One of Wynwood's most popular bars, El Patio, is extending its Sunday Sancocho party into Monday. The brunch/happy hour hybrid is not for the lazy—dancing is all but required. The main dish of the day will be the titular Sancocho, a traditional Latin American soup that goes fast. If you miss that, don't worry. There'll still be regular menu items available, like the smoked pork belly skewers ($14.50) and the addictive tequeños ($12). 2pm–3am

Butcher Shop

Need something hearty? This German beer garden and eatery has got a menu full of dishes that won't leave you hungry. Go for the sausage and eggs ($14) or the steak and eggs ($16) if you could use some protein. Bottomless drink options (mimosas, sangria, and Bloody Marys) are $20 and should pair nicely with the restaurant's outdoor seating. 11:30am–4pm

