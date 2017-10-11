Wynwood is finally getting its first rooftop bar this weekend

Touting a brewery on every corner and boasting a (Wynwood) Yard, a (El) Patio and a (Butcher Shop Beer) Garden, Wynwood nearly ticks off all the boxes of outdoor drinking options in the city except for one: rooftop bar.

But the arty ’hood is getting the perched watering hole it’d been missing this weekend when No. 3 Social opens at the Wynwood Arcade (the same complex that also houses Salty Donut). Helmed by legendary Florida chef Norman Van Aken and partners Susan Buckley and Candace Walsh, the rooftop bar will be the boozy component to the trio’s adjacent restaurant Three, which will open later this month and feature three-, four- and seven-course prix-fixe menus, exclusively.

The vibe promises to be decidedly more casual at No. 3, given its menu of globally inspired street food and craft cocktails made with local and fresh ingredients—such as the delicate Beauty Secret, a purplish blueberry drink named for the skin-enhancing, antioxidant-rich fruit (rather than the city’s obsession with plastic surgery). Though if you are feeling like something fancy, New York City wine expert Heidi Turzyn has pulled together a comprehensive list of labels to choose from, plus a smattering of craft beers much too tasty to sip at street level.

No. 3 Social (50 NW 24th St; no3social.com)