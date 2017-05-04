Wynwood is getting a giant piñata for Cinco de Mayo

Your favorite Mexican holiday is about to get even more festive.

A massive papier-mâché piñata will be the guest of honor at Wynwood's giant Cinco de Mayo fiesta this Friday. Clocking in at 16 feet tall and 30 feet wide, the colorful donkey will be suspended more than 20 feet in the air at the outdoor event. The bad news: you won't be allowed to take whacks at the piñata. Instead, guests are invited to huddle around at 8pm and watch as it bursts open, unleashing its bounties of goodies to all those below.

What's inside? Loads of tickets for the various Avion tequila bars at the party, koozies, maracas, beads and shot glasses—because you can't celebrate Cinco de Drink-o without shots.

Cinco de Mayo Wynwood at Mana Wynwood. Fri 5pm–3am; free.

