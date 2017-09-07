You can still get an affordable flight leaving Miami on American Airlines

We told you about JetBlue’s $99 cap on flights from Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, and now American Airlines has followed suit.

The Miami International Airport-based airline still has affordable flights available for those looking to leave Miami ahead of Hurricane Irma. As of 11:20am Thursday, flights to New York City were as low as $242 roundtrip (inclusive of fees and taxes) and $351 for nonstop service to Los Angeles. Seats are extremely limited but are still available on flights departing Miami as soon as this afternoon. These evacuation deals, so to speak, are only available on trips made between September 6 and September 13.

Act fast, because these flights are bound to go as quickly as gas, plywood and every other essential hurricane supply in Miami.

