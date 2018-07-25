The Plymouth South Beach

Plymouth South Beach
Plymouth South Beach
When it comes to Miami Hotels, there’s a common misconception among tourists: the best ones are waterfront. Two blocks in from the ocean, the Plymouth South Beach challenges that notion with a central location that’s tough to beat. The historic Art Deco property has the Bass to one side and Sweet Liberty to the other, while inside is perennial favorite Blue Ribbon Sushi. Once you’re ready to call it a night, the boutique hotel’s intimate rooms are decked in calming pastels and modern furnishings, most of which boast balconies overlooking the pool.

The Plymouth South Beach
336 21st
Miami
33139
Cross street: at Park Ave
Transport: Bus 103, 112, 113, 119, 150
