Looking to add a fun Miami outdoor movie night to your social calendar? No disrespect to indoor theaters or even a good old Netflix and chill, but gathering to enjoy a film under the stars just hits different. Whether you’re viewing from a breezy Miami rooftop, kicked back in your car at a drive-in theater, sprawled on a blanket in a Miami park or bobbing on Biscayne Bay in front of a floating screen, Miami’s outdoor movies calendar is jam-packed—even in the stickier summer months. Bookmark this spot for your next date night or bestie hang and check back often as we update throughout the year with all the latest showtimes. This is your guide to all of Miami’s outdoor movies.

