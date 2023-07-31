Miami
Cinépolis Coconut Grove
Photograph: Courtesy Cinépolis Coconut Grove

The best movie theaters and film festivals in Miami

Find the latest blockbusters, indie gems and cult classics at the best movie theaters and film festivals in Miami.

Written by
Jesse Scott
Contributors
Ivy Bliss
&
Virginia Gil
Yes, Miami loves the silver screen—and Hollywood loves it back. We’ve all ogled iconic angles of our beloved city in the movies, be it Fontainebleau Miami Beach in Scarface, Matheson Hammock Park in There’s Something About Mary or Jimmy's Eastside Diner in Moonlight, among so many others. It makes sense, then, that we have plenty of state-of-the-art movie theaters and homegrown film festivals in Miami to keep us entertained year-round. 

On the theater front, they span souped-up, technologically advanced cinemas and historic gems screening limited-release films. For festivals, they are equally as diverse, including massive gatherings with A-listers and more intimate affairs showcasing burgeoning local talent. Rain or shine in our tropical confines, there’s never a bad time to catch a good flick. If you’re looking for the best film festivals and movie theaters in Miami, here’s where to find ‘em.

Best film festivals and movie theaters in Miami

Silverspot Cinema
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Phillip Pessar

1. Silverspot Cinema

  • Things to do
  • Film events
  • Downtown

Silverspot’s Downtown location has 17 theaters with all the bells and whistles. It includes a full bar offering wine, craft beer and signature cocktails plus a restaurant serving upscale American fare—from tuna tartare to shrimp pesto pasta. As for programming, the cinema's 100-percent laser projection screen shows the latest flicks, plus a peppering of indie films and one-off presentations. 

CMX Cinemas
Photograph: Courtesy CMX

2. CMX Cinemas

  • Things to do
  • Film events
  • Brickell
  • price 2 of 4

Housed on the third floor of Brickell City Centre, CMX Cinemas promises a "VIP cinema experience"—and it delivers on that promise. CMX, which takes up a whopping 35,759 square feet, has 10 screens and some pretty high-tech audio courtesy of Meyer Sound Laboratories. Before the movie starts, guests can enjoy a drink at CMX's lobby bar, which sits next to an absolutely massive screen often used for sporting events. There are in-theatre dining options, too, spanning lobster rolls to marinated ribeye.

IPIC North Miami Beach
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Ines Hegedus-Garcia

3. IPIC North Miami Beach

  • Movie theaters
  • Multiplex
  • Eastern Shores / Oleta
  • price 3 of 4

The modern solution to dinner-and-a-movie mishaps is IPIC North Miami at the Intracoastal Mall in North Miami Beach. It never fails that dinner runs over or movies end late, making the date-night combo almost impossible to execute. At IPIC, you order dinner (or lunch) from a chef-driven menu—with options spanning loaded fajitas steak fries to spicy tuna on crispy rice. You have the option of eating at your seat or before or after the movie inside the restaurant. Plus, there's a full bar.

O Cinema South Beach
Photograph: Courtesy MBC Photos by Mike Butler

4. O Cinema South Beach

  • Movie theaters
  • Film club
  • South Beach
  • price 2 of 4

The Carl Fisher-designed former City Hall hosts Miami Beach's European-inspired cinematheque. It's also the home of the Miami Beach Film Society, which screens independent and experimental movies, along with film classics, to an audience of just 50. Run by O Cinema, this beautiful space encompasses a theater, gallery, bookstore/library and cafe.

Coral Gables Art Cinema
Photograph: Paul Perdomo

5. Coral Gables Art Cinema

  • Movie theaters
  • Independent
  • Coral Gables
  • price 1 of 4

This 141-seat theater opens seven days a week to bring Miami's moviegoers the finest American and international independent features. The Coral Gables Art Cinema caters to the movie buff, showing black and white versions of hits like Star Wars: A New Hope and offering Oppenheimer in 70mm. They also show much-loved cinema classics so that audiences can experience them on the big screen, and host special programs and film festival events.

Cinépolis Coconut Grove
Photograph: Courtesy Cinépolis Coconut Grove

6. Cinépolis Coconut Grove

  • Movie theaters
  • Multiplex
  • Coconut Grove
  • price 2 of 4

This luxurious multiplex typically features blockbusters and up to three non-Hollywood films at a time. Opt for whatever's playing at one of the four Premier screens, which boast overstuffed leather chairs, tray tables and a gourmet menu for noshing while you watch. Cinépolis' convenient online reservation system, which lets you pick your seat in advance, makes this a favorite of holiday moviegoers and film buffs catching a selection from the annual Miami International Film Festival alike. 

Nite Owl Drive-In + Tropical Market
Photograph: Courtesy Unsplash/Noom Peerapong

7. Nite Owl Drive-In + Tropical Market

  • Movie theaters
  • Downtown

Over its lifespan, Nite Owl has evolved from a members-only pop-up cinema club for 35mm film enthusiasts to one of Miami's only drive-in movie theaters, conveniently stationed in Downtown. Depending on what's out and the time of year, expect to find all the big blockbusters screening here, plus throwback flicks, one-offs and special screenings. They also keep their on-site concession stand stocked with lots of fun stuff like Haribo gummy bears, Warheads sours, Flaming Hot popcorn and tallboys of your favorite sugary drinks. 1400 NE 1st Ave

CMX CinéBistro at CityPlace Doral
Photograph: Courtesy CinéBistro

8. CMX CinéBistro at CityPlace Doral

  • Things to do
  • Film events
  • Doral
  • price 2 of 4

It's not hard to get comfortable at CityPlace Doral's CMX CinéBistro; the leather recliners are optimal for sinking into. But the menu is really where this theater shines with an espresso-rubbed hanger steak, wagyu beef sliders and more. There's also a wine and cocktail selection that goes on for pages. 

Colony Theatre Cinema
Photograph: Courtesy Colony Theatre

9. Colony Theatre Cinema

  • Movie theaters
  • Independent
  • South Beach
  • price 2 of 4

Film screenings are just one of the regular events you'll find at the historic Colony Theatre. And if there's one on the calendar, it's well worth the price of admission—if only to get a glimpse of the gorgeous art deco interior of this 1935 building, originally opened as part of Paramount Pictures' cinema chain.

Bill Cosford Cinema
Photograph: Courtesy Unsplash/Augusto Oazi

10. Bill Cosford Cinema

  • Movie theaters
  • Independent
  • Coral Gables
  • price 1 of 4

Named after the late Miami Herald film critic and completely renovated with funding from his family, this is a gem of an indie movie house. It's roomier and plusher than most first-run cinemas and offers an eclectic mix of Asian, European and arthouse fare. The downside is that it's difficult to get to via public transport. Thankfully, it's well worth the effort. 

Rooftop Cinema Club South Beach
Photograph: Aram Event Photography

11. Rooftop Cinema Club South Beach

This open-air Miami Beach spot lives up to its name, tucked on top of a commercial building just south of Lincoln Road in Miami Beach. It’s a spot that has all kinds of themed series of showings, spanning “Spanish Subtitles” to “Y2K Tuesdays” to “Wooftop,” where you can bring your pup. Adding to the vibe are lawn games, a full bar and food menu with the likes of gourmet hot dogs and stone-fired pizza. You have three seating options here, too—an adjustable lounge seat, an Adirondack chair and a fancy double Adirondack loveseat for two.

