From massive stadiums and arenas to breezy bayfront amphitheaters and underground dance music dens, Miami venues draw artists from every genre and all around the world. Classic rock, Latin jazz, reggaeton, hip-hop—we’ve got that and more bumping around town on a weekly basis. Feeling overwhelmed by the options? A quick scan of the best live music venues in Miami will point you to where you need to go. Or perhaps you’re ready to explore some of the best jazz and Latin music clubs in Miami. Either way, you can’t possibly be expected to keep tabs on every Miami concert and music event going down around town. Allow us to do the good work for you: Below, check out all the best concerts in Miami this season.

