Concert
Photograph: Unsplash/Yvette de Wit

Your complete guide to fall concerts in Miami

From Florence and the Machine to Steve Aoki to Lil Nas X, these are the best concerts in Miami to check out this fall

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
From massive stadiums and arenas to breezy bayfront amphitheaters and underground dance music dens, Miami venues draw artists from every genre and all around the world. Classic rock, Latin jazz, reggaeton, hip-hop—we’ve got that and more bumping around town on a weekly basis. Feeling overwhelmed by the options? A quick scan of the best live music venues in Miami will point you to where you need to go. Or perhaps you’re ready to explore some of the best jazz and Latin music clubs in Miami. Either way, you can’t possibly be expected to keep tabs on every Miami concert and music event going down around town. Allow us to do the good work for you: Below, check out all the best concerts in Miami this season.

Best concerts in Miami

1. September 22: Green Day at Hard Rock Live

Pop punk superstars Green Day of Dookie and American Idiot fame return to the stage for an angst-fueled trip down memory lane. Channel all your teenage emotions as frontman Billie Joe Armstrong and the gang run back their deep catalog of the nineties and early aughts hits at Hard Rock Live.

2. September 22: Karol G at FTX Arena

"Bichota" singer Karol G brings a taste of Colombia to Miami with her $trip Love Tour at FTX Arena. The world tour in support of her latest album, KG0516, recently sold out its Brooklyn show at Barclays Center and includes many of the Urbano star’s fan favorites like "Gatúbela" and "Provenza."

4. September 24: Florence + the Machine at FTX Arena

  Things to do
  • Concerts
  • Downtown

London’s finest Florence + the Machine bring their explosive and emotional indie rock back to Miami in support of Dance Fever, the band's fifth studio album. The three-leg world tour spans North America, Europe and Oceania from September to March. The North American set list runs through 20 of the band’s biggest tunes, plus a three-song encore.

September 26–30: Billboard Latin Music Week: Miami at Faena Forum
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Diariocritico de Venezuela/Rodrigo Varela

5. September 26–30: Billboard Latin Music Week: Miami at Faena Forum

  Things to do
  • Concerts
  • Miami Beach

Faena Forum hosts this year’s Billboard Latin Music Week: Miami, featuring a variety of workshops, activations and concerts through the last week of September. Headlining performers of the event include Bizarrap, Camilo, Chayanne, Christina Aguilera, Grupo Firme, Ivy Queen, Maluma, Nicky Jam, Romeo Santos and Wisin y Yandel.

September 30: Kaskade at Story
Photograph: Courtesy Story/Adi Adinayev

6. September 30: Kaskade at Story

  Nightlife
  • Clubs
  • South of Fifth

Hailing from Chicago, the birthplace of house music, Kaskade has topped numerous Best DJ lists and earned several Grammy nominations in his more than 20-year career. Most recently, the progressive house producer teamed up with Deadmau5 for a collaboration project dubbed Kx5. Catch him play the new project’s first single, “Escape,” and more bangers at Story in Miami Beach.

September 30: Wisin y Yandel at FTX Arena
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Diariocritico de Venezuela/Rodrigo Varela

7. September 30: Wisin y Yandel at FTX Arena

  Things to do
  • Concerts
  • Downtown

Puerto Rican reggaeton duo Wisin y Yandel return to Miami one last time as part of their La Última Mision World Tour. The farewell concert caps off an impressive run for the group; though they were broken up between 2013 and 2018, Wisin y Yandel have been keeping the perreo alive since 1998, winning several awards including a Grammy in 2009.

Read more
8. October 1: Bonobo at Space Park

The Brighton-born, LA-based musician, producer and DJ known as Bonobo makes a stop in Miami at the outdoor rave enclave Space Park. Expect a psychedelic, bass-heavy set of downtempo electronica in an idyllic, park-like setting perfumed by the scent of weed smoke and delicious food trucks.

9. October 1: The Blessed Madonna at Club Space

  Things to do
  • Concerts
  • Park West

Before becoming known as one of the most respected house music DJs working today, the Blessed Madonna (formerly known as the Black Madonna) made her mark as the full-time talent booker at the legendary Chicago dance club, Smartbar. Lately, she’s kept busy remixing some of the world’s biggest artists, including Dua Lipa. She brings her all-vinyl blend of techno, house and disco to Club Space this October.

10. October 3: The War on Drugs at Revolution Live

  Things to do
  • Concerts

Philly indie-rockers the War on Drugs released their fifth studio album, I Don't Live Here Anymore, last October. Now, they’re making their way down to South Florida in support of the critically acclaimed LP, bringing their Dylan and Springsteen-influenced style of psychedelic Americana to Revolution Live.

11. October 4: Lil Nas X at James L. Knight Center

  Things to do
  • Concerts
  • Downtown

Trailblazing rapper Lil Nas X incorporates a giant metal horse, iconic costumes and various other props into the fiery three-act production of his ongoing Long Live Montero Tour, which is making a stop at the James L. Knight Center this October.

12. October 7: Tipsy Music Festival at Bayfront Park

  Things to do
  • Concerts
  • Downtown

Afrobeaets superstar Burna Boy headlines the inaugural Tipsy Music Festival at Bayfront Park, a spinoff of the lit summer festival Tipsy Barbados. Providing a platform for a diverse array of Afrobeats, dancehall and soca artists, Tipsy Music Festical Miami also features performances from Skinny Fabulous, Teejay, Voice, Hypasounds and others, plus DJ sets by DJ Puffy, Tony Mix, Travis World and Jus Jay.

16. October 12–13: "Weird Al" Yankovic at The Parker

If you enjoy songs that are also jokes, you’ll want to grab tickets to Weird Al, goofball godfather of parody pop. Mr. Yankovic will deliver two nights of musical comedy to fans at The Parker (formerly known as Parker Playhouse) in Fort Lauderdale.

17. October 14: Jack Harlow at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

  Things to do
  • Concerts
  • Downtown

Rapper Jack Harlow came up during the height of the Covid pandemic with his TikTok-boosted hit “What’s Poppin.” The 24-year-old has since teamed up with everyone from Lil Wayne to Tory Lanez and won awards including Billboard’s Top Rap Song and MTV’s Best Collaboration (with Lil Nas X). This year’s Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour marks the rapper’s second headlining tour, with an October stop at FPL Solar Amphitheater.

October 21–22: III Points Music Festival at Mana Wynwood
Photograph: Jason Koerner

18. October 21–22: III Points Music Festival at Mana Wynwood

  Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Wynwood

Our beloved, homegrown indie music festival continues to outdo itself. Now on its eighth run, the Miami-born music, art and tech festival will serve up oodles of trippy, immersive installations and tropical-goth fashion alongside a cutting-edge lineup of indie, electronic and hip-hop heroes.

LCD Soundsystem, Rosalía, Flume, James Blake and Black Coffee comprise a rather legendary top-of-bill for III Points 2022. Similar to last year, the late-night fest will still go down at its longtime home, Mana Wynwood. 

 

