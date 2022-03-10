Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Rolling Loud
Photograph: Courtesy Rolling Loud/@Baeth

Line-up, tickets and everything else to know about Rolling Loud Festival 2022 in Miami

Here’s your fool-proof guide for all things Rolling Loud, Miami’s most lit summer music festival

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
Advertising

In its relatively short lifespan, Miami’s flagship hip-hop festival Rolling Loud has seen its share of hiccups and controversies. After being rescheduled and eventually scrapped altogether in 2020 due to Covid-19, Rolling Loud Miami returned in summer 2021—only to make headlines over a partially collapsed stage (no one was injured) and an arrested performer in the days leading up to the event. Rolling Loud 2021 also served as the backdrop for homophobic and misogynistic comments made by rapper DaBaby, who was swiftly canceled (but will be making another appearance at this year’s fest).

Still, Rolling Loud has become one of the biggest rap and hip-hop festivals in the entire country—even the world (it stops in Portugal this July and lit up California this past December). Since its birth as a single-day event in 2015, Rolling Loud has grown to a full weekend, with just about every rapper you can think of gracing its stage: Future, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, J. Cole, Lil Yachty, Gucci Mane and so many more. Though it originated at Bayfront Park, Rolling Loud Miami has since made a new home at Hard Rock Stadium. If you can’t make it to the festival itself, keep an eye out for the Rolling Loud after-parties, which go down all week at some of the best clubs in Miami.

When is Rolling Loud 2022?

Similar to 2021’s festival, Rolling Loud 2022 takes place in the dead of Miami summer, from Friday, July 22 to Sunday, July 24—so dress accordingly (we already know you will)!

Where is Rolling Loud?

Rolling Loud Festival takes place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

How do I get tickets?

Buy tickets for Rolling Loud Festival at the festival’s website, rollingloud.com.

How much are Rolling Loud tickets?

Three-day general admission tickets start at $349 plus fees, with VIP and layaway options also available. Single-day tickets are not currently sold.

What about Covid-19 policies?

Vaccinated guests must bring evidence of a vaccine card (a photo on your phone is acceptable). Unvaccinated will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result obtained within 72 hours (three days) of attending Rolling Loud.

What is the lineup for Rolling Loud Miami?

Ye (fka Kanye West), Future and Kendrick Lamar are top headliners are Rolling Loud 2022. Other big acts scheduled to perform include 2 Chainz, Three 6 Mafia, Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, Saweetie and more, with a strong local showing from Kodak Black and City Girls, among others. See the full day-by-day lineup below.

Rolling Loud 2022
Photograph: Courtesy Rolling Loud

Rolling Loud Miami Archive

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.