In its relatively short lifespan, Miami’s flagship hip-hop festival Rolling Loud has seen its share of hiccups and controversies. After being rescheduled and eventually scrapped altogether in 2020 due to Covid-19, Rolling Loud Miami returned in summer 2021—only to make headlines over a partially collapsed stage (no one was injured) and an arrested performer in the days leading up to the event. Rolling Loud 2021 also served as the backdrop for homophobic and misogynistic comments made by rapper DaBaby, who was swiftly canceled (but will be making another appearance at this year’s fest).

Still, Rolling Loud has become one of the biggest rap and hip-hop festivals in the entire country—even the world (it stops in Portugal this July and lit up California this past December). Since its birth as a single-day event in 2015, Rolling Loud has grown to a full weekend, with just about every rapper you can think of gracing its stage: Future, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, J. Cole, Lil Yachty, Gucci Mane and so many more. Though it originated at Bayfront Park, Rolling Loud Miami has since made a new home at Hard Rock Stadium. If you can’t make it to the festival itself, keep an eye out for the Rolling Loud after-parties, which go down all week at some of the best clubs in Miami.

When is Rolling Loud 2022?

Similar to 2021’s festival, Rolling Loud 2022 takes place in the dead of Miami summer, from Friday, July 22 to Sunday, July 24—so dress accordingly (we already know you will)!

Where is Rolling Loud?

Rolling Loud Festival takes place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

How do I get tickets?

Buy tickets for Rolling Loud Festival at the festival’s website, rollingloud.com.

How much are Rolling Loud tickets?

Three-day general admission tickets start at $349 plus fees, with VIP and layaway options also available. Single-day tickets are not currently sold.

What about Covid-19 policies?

Vaccinated guests must bring evidence of a vaccine card (a photo on your phone is acceptable). Unvaccinated will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result obtained within 72 hours (three days) of attending Rolling Loud.

What is the lineup for Rolling Loud Miami?

Ye (fka Kanye West), Future and Kendrick Lamar are top headliners are Rolling Loud 2022. Other big acts scheduled to perform include 2 Chainz, Three 6 Mafia, Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, Saweetie and more, with a strong local showing from Kodak Black and City Girls, among others. See the full day-by-day lineup below.