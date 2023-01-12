Get primed on the full Ultra 2023 artist lineup, and find out when you can expect set times for the music fest.

As Miami's most steadfast rave festival, Ultra can be relied upon to deliver a massive lineup of hard-hitting EDM, techno, house and underground dance music in the heart of Downtown Miami year after year. It's a beast of a fest, one which beckons thousands of fans (dubbed "Ultranauts") from around the world for three days of chest-rattling bass, cutting-edge production and truly over-the-top party vibes. Get the rundown of every artist playing this year with the full Ultra Miami 2023 lineup—and keep up with schedule info, must-see acts and related shows.

How many phase lineups are there at Ultra Music Festival?

Typically, there are three big Ultra Miami lineup phases that get announced ahead of the main event, though it's safe to expect at least a couple of last-minute artist announcements and big surprises. For 2023, Ultra announced Phase 1 in late September and Phase 2 in early December. Based on last year's timeline, the Phase 3 lineup should drop sometime in early February, though no official release dates have been confirmed.

Aside from its main lineup phases, Ultra also releases separate artist lineups for its two Resistance stages, which showcase underground house and techno performers. Only Phase 1 of the Resistance Megastructure has been announced so far, back in November.

Who’s headlining the Ultra 2023 lineup?

So far, this year's headliners include Swedish House Mafia, Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Zedd, Armin van Buuren, Timmy Trumpet, Vintage Culture, Claude VonStroke, Gigantic NGHTMRE, Gryffin, Kayzo and REZZ, among others.

The Resistance Megastructure headliners so far include Carl Cox and Tale Of Us.

When will the Ultra set times be released?

You’ll need to have some patience: Last year, the schedule was released only a few days before the fest began, so check back in mid-March.

Where’s the festival map for this year?

Like the schedule, the festival map tends to be released a week or two before the gates open. As soon as it's available, we'll post it here.

What’s the full Ultra Music Festival Miami 2023 lineup?

Check out the poster for the full Ultra 2023 lineup, followed by the list of artists (current as of January 12) in alphabetical order.

Courtesy Ultra Music Festival

Headliners

Adam Beyer ◻︎ Cirez D

Afrojack

Alesso

Black Tiger Sex Machine presents Portals

Camelphat

Charlotte de Witte

David Guetta

Dom Dolla b2b Vintage Culture

Dubfire b2b Kölsch

Gareth Emery

Jauz b2b SVDDEN DEATH

Joris Voorn

Liquid Stranger

M.I.A.

Marshmello

Michael Bibi

Nicole Moudaber b2b Chris Liebing

Stephan Bodzin (Live)

Tiësto

Vini Vici

Support

A Hundred Drums

Andy C

Anfisa Letyago

Apashe

Becky Hill (Live)

Black V Neck

Blastoyz

Brennen Grey

Brina Knauss

Canabliss

Cesqeaux

Chasner

Chico Rose

COM3T

Coone

Cosmicat

Crankdat

Da Tweekaz

Dabin (Live)

Dada Life

Darren Styles

Deathpact

Deorro

Dimension

Dr. Phunk

DubVision

Endless Summer

Enrico Sangiuliano

Fairlane

Fedde Le Grand

Fideles

Frank Walker

Franky Wah

GG Magree

GHEIST

Ida Engberg b2b Maya Jane Coles

Ilan Bluestone

Ilario Alicante

ISOxo

Jeffrey Sutorius

Joel Corry

Julian Cross

Juliet Fox

JVNA

Kaaze

Kapuchon

Kasablanca (live)

Kill The Noise

Kyle Kinch

Lil Texas

Lubelski

Lucas & Steve

Lucille Croft

Luigi Madonna b2b Roberto Capuano

Maddix

Malaa

Mathame

Mike Williams

Mind Against

Moore Kismet

MYKRIS

Nicky Romero

NotLö

Popof x Space 92 Present ‘Turbulences’

RaeCola

Rancido

Rebelion

Ruben de Ronde

Shiba San

Softest Hard

SOREN

Sub Zero Project

Syn Cole

Talon

Tony Junior

VNSSA

Walker & Royce

Warface

William Black

YOOKiE