As Miami's most steadfast rave festival, Ultra can be relied upon to deliver a massive lineup of hard-hitting EDM, techno, house and underground dance music in the heart of Downtown Miami year after year. It's a beast of a fest, one which beckons thousands of fans (dubbed "Ultranauts") from around the world for three days of chest-rattling bass, cutting-edge production and truly over-the-top party vibes. Get the rundown of every artist playing this year with the full Ultra Miami 2023 lineup—and keep up with schedule info, must-see acts and related shows.
How many phase lineups are there at Ultra Music Festival?
Typically, there are three big Ultra Miami lineup phases that get announced ahead of the main event, though it's safe to expect at least a couple of last-minute artist announcements and big surprises. For 2023, Ultra announced Phase 1 in late September and Phase 2 in early December. Based on last year's timeline, the Phase 3 lineup should drop sometime in early February, though no official release dates have been confirmed.
Aside from its main lineup phases, Ultra also releases separate artist lineups for its two Resistance stages, which showcase underground house and techno performers. Only Phase 1 of the Resistance Megastructure has been announced so far, back in November.
Who’s headlining the Ultra 2023 lineup?
So far, this year's headliners include Swedish House Mafia, Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Zedd, Armin van Buuren, Timmy Trumpet, Vintage Culture, Claude VonStroke, Gigantic NGHTMRE, Gryffin, Kayzo and REZZ, among others.
The Resistance Megastructure headliners so far include Carl Cox and Tale Of Us.
When will the Ultra set times be released?
You’ll need to have some patience: Last year, the schedule was released only a few days before the fest began, so check back in mid-March.
Where’s the festival map for this year?
Like the schedule, the festival map tends to be released a week or two before the gates open. As soon as it's available, we'll post it here.
What’s the full Ultra Music Festival Miami 2023 lineup?
Check out the poster for the full Ultra 2023 lineup, followed by the list of artists (current as of January 12) in alphabetical order.
Headliners
Adam Beyer ◻︎ Cirez D
Afrojack
Alesso
Black Tiger Sex Machine presents Portals
Camelphat
Charlotte de Witte
David Guetta
Dom Dolla b2b Vintage Culture
Dubfire b2b Kölsch
Gareth Emery
Jauz b2b SVDDEN DEATH
Joris Voorn
Liquid Stranger
M.I.A.
Marshmello
Michael Bibi
Nicole Moudaber b2b Chris Liebing
Stephan Bodzin (Live)
Tiësto
Vini Vici
Support
A Hundred Drums
Andy C
Anfisa Letyago
Apashe
Becky Hill (Live)
Black V Neck
Blastoyz
Brennen Grey
Brina Knauss
Canabliss
Cesqeaux
Chasner
Chico Rose
COM3T
Coone
Cosmicat
Crankdat
Da Tweekaz
Dabin (Live)
Dada Life
Darren Styles
Deathpact
Deorro
Dimension
Dr. Phunk
DubVision
Endless Summer
Enrico Sangiuliano
Fairlane
Fedde Le Grand
Fideles
Frank Walker
Franky Wah
GG Magree
GHEIST
Ida Engberg b2b Maya Jane Coles
Ilan Bluestone
Ilario Alicante
ISOxo
Jeffrey Sutorius
Joel Corry
Julian Cross
Juliet Fox
JVNA
Kaaze
Kapuchon
Kasablanca (live)
Kill The Noise
Kyle Kinch
Lil Texas
Lubelski
Lucas & Steve
Lucille Croft
Luigi Madonna b2b Roberto Capuano
Maddix
Malaa
Mathame
Mike Williams
Mind Against
Moore Kismet
MYKRIS
Nicky Romero
NotLö
Popof x Space 92 Present ‘Turbulences’
RaeCola
Rancido
Rebelion
Ruben de Ronde
Shiba San
Softest Hard
SOREN
Sub Zero Project
Syn Cole
Talon
Tony Junior
VNSSA
Walker & Royce
Warface
William Black
YOOKiE