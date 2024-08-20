Subscribe
Charli XCX performing at Glastonbury in 2022
Photograph: Julie Edwards / Alamy
Photograph: Julie Edwards / Alamy

Your complete guide to fall concerts in Miami

From III Points to Taylor Swift, Charli XCX and more, these are the best concerts in Miami to check out this fall.

Jesse Scott
Written by Jesse Scott
Contributor
We may not get any super-vivid leaves falling from trees around these parts come autumn but, my goodness, so many of our favorite bands and artists are seemingly falling from the sky and landing in South Florida this season. Our top concert picks in Miami this fall include some badass ladies—we’ve been waiting patiently for you, T. Swift, Shakira and Nicki Minaj—and some of our region’s biggest and emerging festivals, from III Points to Country Bay and Rolling Loud. If you haven’t snagged tickets to these stellar fall concerts in Miami, now is the time.

Best concerts in Miami

Sep 1: Meghan Trainor

Sep 1: Meghan Trainor
Sep 1: Meghan Trainor
Sure, the poppy soulstress has a hit song, “No.” But this is one you’ll want to say “Yes” to. Meghan Trainor’s The Timeless Tour rolls into South Florida on September 1, donning the name of her latest studio album, which dropped in June. Big on pep-up tunes and women’s empowerment, file this under a fun night out with the girls.

Sep 23: Sum 41

Sep 23: Sum 41
Sep 23: Sum 41
Emo millennials rejoice: One of our favorite pop-punk groups ever is headed to the 305. Formed in Canada in 1996, we’re approaching three decades of Sum 41. For the band's September 23 gig at Fillmore Miami Beach, count on the biggest hits like “Fat Lip” and “Still Waiting,” plus newbies from Heaven :x: Hell, their eighth album released in March.

Sep 24: Jewel and Melissa Etheridge

Sep 24: Jewel and Melissa Etheridge
Sep 24: Jewel and Melissa Etheridge
Two guitar-wielding songstresses teaming up for one magical tour? Oh, yes. Jewel and Melissa Etheridge will perform at Hard Rock Live come September 24. Jewel has sold more than 30 million albums with hummable jams like “Who Will Save Your Soul” and “You Were Meant For Me,” whereas Etheridge’s anthems include “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window.”

Oct 5: Charli XCX

Oct 5: Charli XCX
Oct 5: Charli XCX
Charli XCX is the kind of artist that could only exist in today's increasingly fragmented world of streaming platforms, fluid genre classifications and poptimism. Listen to the buoyant club beats and catchy refrains of her latest album “Brat” and it's clear that this larger-than-life performer is a true pop star with the ability to fill arenas.

Oct 6: Nicki Minaj

Oct 6: Nicki Minaj
Oct 6: Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj released her latest album on her birthday last year, December 8. She’s keeping the party going as her Pink Friday 2 Tour makes a pitstop in Miami at Kaseya Center on October 6. “Everybody” and “Needle” have been the LP’s biggest hits, which you’ll surely hear alongside the likes of “Super Bass” and “Anaconda.”

Oct 11–13: Usher

Oct 11–13: Usher
Oct 11–13: Usher
After the success of his Super Bowl halftime show, R&B smoothie Usher Raymond IV brings his loverman soul-pop show back to the masses for his Past Present Future world tour. Gird your loins for plenty of libidinous tracks from his hefty back catalog, which features hits such as "Yeah!," "DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love" and "Love In This Club."

Oct 13–14: Miami Carnival

Oct 13–14: Miami Carnival
Oct 13–14: Miami Carnival
The 40th-annual Miami Carnival culminates with a massive Parade of Bands and Concert taking over the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Grounds. Celebrating all the diverse flavors of the Caribbean, Sunday’s parade features food, crafts and the colorful display of costumes of over 30,000 masqueraders and revelers, plus a mega-concert showcasing the infectious Soca vibes of more than 20 international artists from Trinidad & Tobago, Antigua, Haiti, St. Lucia and South Africa.

Oct 18–19: III Points Music Festival

Oct 18–19: III Points Music Festival
Oct 18–19: III Points Music Festival
Our beloved, homegrown indie music festival continues to outdo itself. Now on its eleventh run, the Miami-born music, art and tech festival will serve up oodles of trippy, immersive installations and tropical-goth fashion alongside a cutting-edge lineup of indie, electronic and hip-hop heroes. Justice, Toro y Moi, Rick Ross, Jungle, Yung Lean, Jamie XX and Bad Gyal feature on the initial lineup announcement for III Points 2024. Similar to last year, the late-night fest will still go down at its longtime home, Mana Wynwood. 

Oct 18–20: Taylor Swift

Oct 18–20: Taylor Swift
Oct 18–20: Taylor Swift
Perhaps you’ve already ventured over to your favorite European city to take in a multifaceted T. Swift spectacle at a comparatively discounted price. Either way, you’ll have three chances to catch her Eras Tour in Miami, from October 18 through 20 at Hard Rock Stadium. The cheapest resale tickets as of writing are in the $2,000-a-pop range, so godspeed.

Oct 20: Jay Wheeler

Oct 20: Jay Wheeler
Oct 20: Jay Wheeler
In a conversation of Puerto Rican reggaeton legends—Wisin & Yandel, Bad Bunny and Daddy Yankee—it’s incomplete without homage to Jay Wheeler. The Latin star has churned out seven stellar albums in five years. He’ll bring ‘em all, and all the fuego, to his Miami tour stop at Kaseya Center on October 20.

Oct 20–21: Sting

Oct 20–21: Sting
Oct 20–21: Sting
As for a fall concert option boasting a legend that’s still rockin’? It’s hard to argue with Sting’s two-night stint at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on October 20 and 21. Beyond classics like “Roxanne” and “Brand New Day,” Sting is into collabs galore these days, mixing with everyone from Swedish House Mafia to Shaggy.

Nov 9–10: Country Bay Music Festival

Nov 9–10: Country Bay Music Festival
Nov 9–10: Country Bay Music Festival
For a hearty dose of Southern charm right off the shores of Virginia Key, mosey over to the Country Bay Music Festival on November 9 and 10. Miami’s fresh country fest follows up its inaugural event with a 2024 lineup headlined by Zac Brown Band and Carrie Underwood, plus additional acts like Dustin Lynch, Chase Rice and Diplo presents Thomas Wesley. Fans can also partake in line dancing, mechanical bull-riding, juicy burgers and a Boots and Beer Garden, among other delights at the historic Miami Marine Stadium. There’s even an option to arrive by boat—the steed of choice for South Florida's waterborne cowboys and gals.

Nov 20–21: Shakira

Nov 20–21: Shakira
Nov 20–21: Shakira
Shakira, Shakirrrrrrrrrra. Her hips don’t lie and anyone who’s told you she’s amazing live isn’t lying, either. The Colombian pop icon launched her latest album—Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran—at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood in March. Keeping the local love alive, she’ll rock two nights, November 20 and 21, at Kaseya Center.

Dec 13–15: Rolling Loud

Dec 13–15: Rolling Loud
Dec 13–15: Rolling Loud
Rolling Loud Miami takes place December 13 through 15 for its massive tenth-anniversary celebration at Hard Rock Live. This is a welcome shift from previous years when the lit hip-hop festival went down in July, the dead of Miami summer. Travis Scott, Playboi Carti and Future (with Metro Boomin) are set to headline Rolling Loud 2024. Don Toliver, Polo G, Bryson Tiller, NLE Choppa, Yeat and Lil Yachty also feature at the top of the bill, with lots of exciting newcomers lower down. Check out our full guide to Rolling Loud Miami 2024 for more information on the festival lineup, tickets and more.

