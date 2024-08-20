We may not get any super-vivid leaves falling from trees around these parts come autumn but, my goodness, so many of our favorite bands and artists are seemingly falling from the sky and landing in South Florida this season. Our top concert picks in Miami this fall include some badass ladies—we’ve been waiting patiently for you, T. Swift, Shakira and Nicki Minaj—and some of our region’s biggest and emerging festivals, from III Points to Country Bay and Rolling Loud. If you haven’t snagged tickets to these stellar fall concerts in Miami, now is the time.

