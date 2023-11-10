The top 14 winter concerts in Miami

This fresh, two-day festival on Virginia Key is all about positive vibes and uplifting, melodic house and techno music. Presented by Common Ground, the hyped lounge in New York's trendy Meatpacking District, We Belong Here's 2023 headliners include Korolova, Themba, Kaskade Redux, Lane 8, James Hype, Gioli & Assia, Calussa b2b Malone, Francis Mercier and many more across three stages. Known for its immersive circular stage and luxe amenities for all, like lounge seating, trailer-style restrooms and atmospheric views of the wetlands and Atlantic, We Belong Here also coincides with South Beach Food and Wine Festival, making it an ideal spot for VIP after-hours. This year, the boutique music fest has partnered with Smorgasburg for its first-ever festival pop-up, which will include more than 15 food vendors.