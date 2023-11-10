Miami
Timeout

Concert
Photograph: Unsplash/Kaleb Nimz

The top 14 winter concerts in Miami

All of the must-see shows to catch in the 305 this season

Jesse Scott
Written by
Jesse Scott
Well, we’ve survived hurricane season. And as the bulk of America bundles up for Old Man Winter, the only flurry that we’re likely to get comes in the form of totally rad concerts. To flaunt our warmth that much more, the best shows in Miami this winter span a hearty dose of outdoor fests, with a sprinkle of mega arena spectacles and intimate gigs. These are the 14 concerts you’ll want to snag tickets to, pronto.

The top concerts this winter

Pink and Grouplove
Photograph: Shutterstock/Jack Fordyce

Pink and Grouplove

  • Things to do
  • Downtown

It’s a trust fall, babyyyyy! A trust fall babyyyyy! You’ve heard Pink’s latest jam on the radio, and now you can hear the total badass belt it out live in concert, either in Miami at Kaseya Center or Sunrise at FLA Live Arena. As a bonus, the always vivacious and totally fun Grouplove will open. Not ringing a bell? Take a listen to “Tongue Tied,” “Ways to Go” and “Deleter” and you’ll be grooving in no time.

Travis Scott at Kaseya Center
Photograph: Shutterstock

Travis Scott at Kaseya Center

  • Music
  • Downtown

Sure, we see Travis Scott pop up at the likes of E11EVEN, LIV and Rolling Loud. But, it’s not every day you get to catch the Houston-bred rap icon on a big ole tour of his own. He’ll be at Kaseya Center on November 27 as part of his Utopia-Circus Maximus tour, inspired by the album he dropped in July.

Riptide Music Festival
Shutterstock

Riptide Music Festival

  • Music

In recent years, it's been called Audacy Music Festival. Back in the day, it was known as Riptide Music Festival. Now, the names have merged and, regardless, it's going to be one hell of a rockin' weekend on Fort Lauderdale Beach over the first weekend in December with headliners The Black Keys and Jelly Roll.

Sofi Tukker
Photograph: Courtesy Fancy PR

Sofi Tukker

  • Music
  • Miami Beach

Art Basel is rolling into Miami December 8 through 10, with events leading up to it. LIV is going to be absolutely lit that week kicking off with a performance by Florida-based electronic duo Sofi Tukker. Jam to their hits “Best Friend,” “Purple Hat” and “Sun Came Up” pre-show. Also on the LIV slate that week are Tiesto (December 7) and John Summit (December 8).

Bruno Mars

  • Things to do
  • Performances

Double the Bruno Mars goodness, y’all. The multi-genre vocal master will jam at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood for two nights in early December. From OG hits like “Just the Way You Are” to jams from his latest LP “24K Magic,” all the tunes will certainly get that rump moving.

Read more

Jhayco

  • Things to do
  • Downtown

2023 marks 30 glorious years that Jhayco has graced God’s green Earth. And we are super-grateful for the Puerto Rican rapper’s hits spanning his “Dakiti” collab with Bad Bunny to the chart-topping “Holanda.” They’ll be on full display come December at Kaseya Center.

Legends and Icons Fest
Shutterstock

Legends and Icons Fest

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Allapattah

A Pembroke Pines park is where it’s going down. “Legends and Icons” is in this festival’s name and, my goodness, it lives up to that with some of the best in the hip-hop, R&B and rap biz. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, headliners include Trey Songz, Nelly, Ja Rule, Dru Hill, Ashanti and many more.

MiamiBash
Shutterstock

MiamiBash

  • Things to do
  • Concerts

Dios mío! It’s going to be a total Latin fiesta, spanning reggaeton to pop to hip-hop goodness come December 15. For MiamiBash, jams gracing the arena’s waves will span Brazilian delights from Anitta, beats from Puerto Rican reggaeton duo Zion & Lennox and smashes from Wisin (half of the Wisin y Yandel legendary duo).

Y100 Jingle Ball
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Timothy Appnel

Y100 Jingle Ball

  • Things to do
  • Concerts

If you’re not in the holiday spirit nine days before Christmas, perhaps this holiday cheer-filled shindig will do the trick? Sponsored by local Y100, this year’s Jingle Ball spans the
musical spectrum from the mysterious yet infectious Marshmello to pop-rock trio of brothers AJR to our state’s namesake rapper Flo Rida.

Playboi Carti

  • Things to do
  • Concerts

Okay, so perhaps you missed Playboi Carti headlining Rolling Loud. Not to
make you feel even worse about it, but... it was amazing. Don’t have regrets again and
catch the Atlanta hip-hop star – who has a new album coming in ’24 – at Kaseya Center
in late January.

Groove Cruise
Photograph: Courtesy Unsplash/Nestor Pool

Groove Cruise

  • Things to do
  • Festivals

Believe it or not, 2024 marks 20 jammin' years of the Groove Cruise. For the big anniversary jaunt, beats will emanate from the Norwegian Encore, the event's largest vessel to date. Headliners include Diplo and John Summit and, upon docking, Tiesto hits the decks at Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas. In total, there are 96 hours of non-stop jams, so start warming your ears up now. There’s a pre-party at Miami Beach Bandshell on January 24, too with Electric Kif and other local faves.

Vibra Urbana Festival
Photograph: Shutterstock/Ben Houdijk

Vibra Urbana Festival

  • Things to do
  • University Park
The largest reggaeton festival in the United States is back for another year and it’s ’24 lineup is not messing around. Headlining the two-day fest are Puerto Rico’s Anuel AA and the “King of Modern Reggaeton” Rauw Alejandro. Farruko will be there too, so get ready to “Pepas” your booty off, too.Vibra Urbana 2024
We Belong Here Festival
Photograph: Courtesy We Belong Here Festival

We Belong Here Festival

  • Things to do

This fresh, two-day festival on Virginia Key is all about positive vibes and uplifting, melodic house and techno music. Presented by Common Ground, the hyped lounge in New York's trendy Meatpacking District, We Belong Here's 2023 headliners include Korolova, Themba, Kaskade Redux, Lane 8, James Hype, Gioli & Assia, Calussa b2b Malone, Francis Mercier and many more across three stages. Known for its immersive circular stage and luxe amenities for all, like lounge seating, trailer-style restrooms and atmospheric views of the wetlands and Atlantic, We Belong Here also coincides with South Beach Food and Wine Festival, making it an ideal spot for VIP after-hours. This year, the boutique music fest has partnered with Smorgasburg for its first-ever festival pop-up, which will include more than 15 food vendors. 

