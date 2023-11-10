The top 14 winter concerts in Miami

It’s a trust fall, babyyyyy! A trust fall babyyyyy! You’ve heard Pink’s latest jam on the radio, and now you can hear the total badass belt it out live in concert, either in Miami at Kaseya Center or Sunrise at FLA Live Arena. As a bonus, the always vivacious and totally fun Grouplove will open. Not ringing a bell? Take a listen to “Tongue Tied,” “Ways to Go” and “Deleter” and you’ll be grooving in no time.
Well, we’ve survived hurricane season. And as the bulk of America bundles up for Old Man Winter, the only flurry that we’re likely to get comes in the form of totally rad concerts. To flaunt our warmth that much more, the best shows in Miami this winter span a hearty dose of outdoor fests, with a sprinkle of mega arena spectacles and intimate gigs. These are the 14 concerts you’ll want to snag tickets to, pronto.