Miami
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Photograph: Sterling Munksgard / Shutterstock.com

Your complete guide to spring concerts in Miami

All of the must-see shows to catch in the 305 this season

Jesse Scott
Written by
Jesse Scott
Oh, spring in Miami: You are so beautiful in so many ways. All of the snowbirds and New York/New Jersey/Quebec/Ontario license plates are beginning to disappear. The temperatures are pleasantly creeping up before the summer inferno strikes. We can go on and on.

Amid the season’s plusses, concerts are in full bloom, spanning the largest electronic festival on planet Earth to Ice Cube and Red Hot Chili Peppers wildly converging under one intimate roof. As for your best bets for spring concerts in Miami ’24, snag tickets to the below while you can.

The top Miami concerts this spring

Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull and Ricky Martin at Amerant Bank Arena
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Ralph Arvesen

1. Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull and Ricky Martin at Amerant Bank Arena

  Things to do

What a fiesta it will be in Sunrise come March 8. The aptly dubbed “Trilogy Tour” featuring swooner Enrique Iglesias, another swooner Ricky Martin and “Mr. 305” himself Pitbull equates to total Latin goodness. Among the collabs to hopefully hear live, “I Like It” featuring Iglesias and Pitbull, as well as “Mr. Put It Down” from Ricky Martin and Pitbull.

5. Don Omar at Kaseya Center

  Things to do
  • Downtown

Reggaeton royalty alert! San Juan, Puerto Rico-bred rapper-writer-producer legend Don Omar will rock Kaseya Center on a glorious Sunday in April. Count on the hits including “Danzo Kuduro,” “Dile” and “Salío El Sol.” It’s the last night of the tour, so who knows what stops the reggaeton king will pull out?

AJR at Hard Rock Live
Photograph: Shutterstock

6. AJR at Hard Rock Live

  Things to do

Delectable pop-rock goodness awaits at every AJR show. The dudes—Adam, Jack and Ryan—have a synergy like few others. They are brothers, after all. If you missed them at the totally intimate Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale a few years back or the massive Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise in December, you can catch ‘em at the always acoustically-pleasing Hard Rock Live in mid-May.

Bad Bunny at Kaseya Center
Photograph: Courtesy Acoustyle Digital Marketing & Communication/Alejandro Pedrosa

7. Bad Bunny at Kaseya Center

  • Things to do
  • Concerts
  • Downtown

Whether Kris Jenner led to Bad Bunny ticket price inflation or Benito just wanted to have a papi-level payday, tickets have been silly expensive to the “Most Wanted Tour.” If you’re not one of the fans who had to sell all of their possessions for tickets, there are still some available on resale sites. Seeing as this may be the shows of the year in Miami and you get to jam to “Me Porto Benito” and “Tití Me Pregunto,” it may be worth the debt.

Blink 182 at Kaseya Center
Photograph: Jack Bridgland

9. Blink 182 at Kaseya Center

  • Things to do
  • Downtown

Remember that very sad period when Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge weren’t getting along and Blink-182 was no more? Well, those times are no more, and Blink is back, baby. Hear all the classics like “What’s My Age Again?” and “All the Small Things” alongside a newer classic “One More Time” on June 21 in Sunrise.

Red Hot Chili Peppers and Ice Cube at Hard Rock Live
Photograph: Sterling Munksgard / Shutterstock.com

10. Red Hot Chili Peppers and Ice Cube at Hard Rock Live

  • Things to do
  • Performances

In what has to be the weirdest combo to rock a local stage in recent times (but somehow it works): Ladies and gentlemen, rock icons Red Hot Chili Peppers and rap legend Ice Cube perform together at Hard Rock Live on June 23. Perhaps the Hard Rock Sportsbook will have a bet on how many times the Chili Peppers will say/sing the word “California” during their set—odds that it’s more than 5,000 are high.

