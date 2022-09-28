Vibra Urbana Miami, the country’s largest reggaeton festival, touches down in Miami this December and brings with it a slew of Latin talent. Fans can expect more than 40 performers taking the outdoor stage across two days, including award-winning acts from Colombia, Puerto Rico, Cuba and beyond. Founded by Miami natives, the homegrown festival debuted in February 2020 and has since expanded to include Las Vegas and Orlando. Here’s what you can expect from Vibra Urbana Miami 2022.
When is Vibra Urbana Miami 2022?
The festival takes place on Saturday, December 10, and Sunday, December 11.
How much are the tickets?
General admission tickets are $199; general admission plus, which includes private air-conditioned bathroom access and expedited entry, are $259; and VIP tickets are $370, and include private bar access and a designated viewing area. Leyenda passes are $999 for the full festival and include extras like access to a backstage viewing area, an open bar, an onsite concierge and VIP seating. Tickets can be purchased online.
What’s the Vibra Urbana lineup?
The lineup for Vibra Urbana is broken down into two days.
Saturday, December 10:
Maluma
Don Omar
Jhayco
Chencho Corleone
Mora
Ryan Castro
Ovi
El Chacal
Yovngchimi
Robi
Young Miko
Cauty
Messiah
Leebrian
La Gabi
Dei V
Lil Joujou
Rainao
3van
Reyff
Mario Duran
Ampz
Sunday, December 11:
J Balvin
Nicky Jam
Sech, Feid
Lunay
De La Ghetto
Trueno
Noriel
Bresh
Jeeiph
Chanell
Chris Andrew
Cyn Santana
Gonzy
Etervidos
Nohemy
Joonti
Dvila
Venesti
Knav
Balam Kiel
DJ Lux
Siilva
DJ Zaga
Where is Vibra Urbana Miami?
Vibra Urbana takes place at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Grounds (10901 SW 24th Street, Miami, FL, 33165).