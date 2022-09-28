From tickets to the lineup, everything you need to know about Vibra Urbana, the largest reggaeton festival in the U.S.

Vibra Urbana Miami, the country’s largest reggaeton festival, touches down in Miami this December and brings with it a slew of Latin talent. Fans can expect more than 40 performers taking the outdoor stage across two days, including award-winning acts from Colombia, Puerto Rico, Cuba and beyond. Founded by Miami natives, the homegrown festival debuted in February 2020 and has since expanded to include Las Vegas and Orlando. Here’s what you can expect from Vibra Urbana Miami 2022.

When is Vibra Urbana Miami 2022?

The festival takes place on Saturday, December 10, and Sunday, December 11.

How much are the tickets?

General admission tickets are $199; general admission plus, which includes private air-conditioned bathroom access and expedited entry, are $259; and VIP tickets are $370, and include private bar access and a designated viewing area. Leyenda passes are $999 for the full festival and include extras like access to a backstage viewing area, an open bar, an onsite concierge and VIP seating. Tickets can be purchased online.

What’s the Vibra Urbana lineup?

The lineup for Vibra Urbana is broken down into two days.



Saturday, December 10:

Maluma

Don Omar

Jhayco

Chencho Corleone

Mora

Ryan Castro

Ovi

El Chacal

Yovngchimi

Robi

Young Miko

Cauty

Messiah

Leebrian

La Gabi

Dei V

Lil Joujou

Rainao

3van

Reyff

Mario Duran

Ampz



Sunday, December 11:

J Balvin

Nicky Jam

Sech, Feid

Lunay

De La Ghetto

Trueno

Noriel

Bresh

Jeeiph

Chanell

Chris Andrew

Cyn Santana

Gonzy

Etervidos

Nohemy

Joonti

Dvila

Venesti

Knav

Balam Kiel

DJ Lux

Siilva

DJ Zaga

Where is Vibra Urbana Miami?

Vibra Urbana takes place at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Grounds (10901 SW 24th Street, Miami, FL, 33165).