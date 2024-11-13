Nearly 40 years into his meteoric rise in the Latin sphere, Marc Anthony continues to make headlines. Fun fact and spoiler: His nephew was just on the wildly binge-able Claim to Fame reality show. He also welcomed his seventh child last year. His November 17 show at Kaseya Center comes in the thick of his first tour in two years.
Let’s end 2024 and kick off 2025 with a bang, shall we? Unlike the temperatures, which regularly dip into the 50s and 60s come wintertime (yes, that’s considered frigid in Miami), this season’s slate of concerts is hot, hot, hot. Two of our area’s biggest annual live music events return in December with Rolling Loud (December 13–15) and Y100’s Jingle Ball (December 21). But there are plenty of other one-off shows and festivals in between to keep your ears happy. Snag your tickets pronto: these are the best winter concerts in Miami to put on your calendar.
