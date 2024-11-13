This one is so much for the fans that it’s actually called the For My Fans Tour. As if we didn’t already love Mary J. enough, this tour promises to be a reflective love fest for the songstress. And indeed, she has quite a bit to reflect on: She was just inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has been churning out bangers for 35 years and released her latest LP, Gratitude, in November. Fellow R&B mainstays NE-YO and Mario round out the bill.