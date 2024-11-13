Subscribe
Your complete guide to winter concerts in Miami

Usher, Rolling Loud, Camila Cabello and more to keep you warm this season and into the New Year

Jesse Scott
Written by Jesse Scott
Contributor
Let’s end 2024 and kick off 2025 with a bang, shall we? Unlike the temperatures, which regularly dip into the 50s and 60s come wintertime (yes, that’s considered frigid in Miami), this season’s slate of concerts is hot, hot, hot. Two of our area’s biggest annual live music events return in December with Rolling Loud (December 13–15) and Y100’s Jingle Ball (December 21). But there are plenty of other one-off shows and festivals in between to keep your ears happy. Snag your tickets pronto: these are the best winter concerts in Miami to put on your calendar.

RECOMMENDED: The best things to do in Miami

Best concerts in Miami

Nov 17: Marc Anthony

Photograph: Shutterstock

Nearly 40 years into his meteoric rise in the Latin sphere, Marc Anthony continues to make headlines. Fun fact and spoiler: His nephew was just on the wildly binge-able Claim to Fame reality show. He also welcomed his seventh child last year. His November 17 show at Kaseya Center comes in the thick of his first tour in two years.

Nov 20–21: Shakira

Photograph: Shutterstock

Shakira, Shakirrrrrrrrrra. Her hips don’t lie and anyone who’s told you she’s amazing live isn’t lying, either. The Colombian pop icon launched her latest album—Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran—at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood in March. Keeping the local love alive, she’ll rock two nights, November 20 and 21, at Kaseya Center.

Nov 30: Kacey Musgraves

Photograph: Adrienne Raquel

We’re seeing new country-pop royalty being crowned before our eyes in the form of Kacey Musgraves. 2023 was a big year for Musgraves as her duet with Zach Bryan, “I Remember Everything,” hit No. 1 on the U.S. charts. She’s clearly keeping the momentum going this year as her latest album, Deeper Well, debuted at No. 2. She makes a stop at Hard Rock Live on November 30 with support from Lord Huron and Nickel Creek.

Dec 6: Kehlani

Photo: Atlantic Records

The California native and rising pop-soulstress has had quite the 2024. In June, Kehlani’s fourth studio album, Crash—featuring collaborative bangers from the likes of Young Miko and Jill Scott—peaked in the top 25 of the Billboard charts. In early December, Kehlani will bring those jams and progressive hits like “Gangsta” and “Ring” to FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park.

Dec 10: Jhené Aiko

Photograph: Courtesy the artist

From starting as a back-up singer for R&B group B2K in the early 2000s (remember them?!), Jhené Aiko has made quite a name for herself through the decades. Here in ’24, she now has a trio of albums to her name and has toured with everyone from Drake to Snoop Dogg. On December 10, she’ll headline Miami-Dade Arena as part of her The Magic Hour Tour, with support from Kiana Ledé, Jessie Reyez and more.

Dec 13–15: Rolling Loud

Photograph: Simon Chasalow

Rolling Loud Miami takes place December 13 through 15 for its massive tenth-anniversary celebration at Hard Rock Live. This is a welcome shift from previous years when the lit hip-hop festival went down in July, the dead of Miami summer. Travis Scott, Playboi Carti and Future (with Metro Boomin) are set to headline Rolling Loud 2024. Don Toliver, Polo G, Bryson Tiller, NLE Choppa, Yeat and Lil Yachty also feature at the top of the bill, with lots of exciting newcomers lower down. Check out our full guide to Rolling Loud Miami 2024 for more information on the festival lineup, tickets and more.

Dec 14–15: Chayanne

Foto: Cortesía micoope

A little Latin music royalty graces us for two Kaseya Center dates come December 14 and 15. That’s right, Chayanne, the Puerto Rican pop icon who’s sold more than 15 million albums throughout his 45-plus year career is coming. Fun fact: He once auditioned for Menudo but was rejected. Clearly, that didn’t get in his way, and he’s released 16 studio albums since. Good for him.

Dec 16, 18–19: Usher

Photograph: Bellamy Brewster

Urrrrrsher, Ursheeeer. Not any ol’ artist could book three nights at Kaseya Center, but Yeaaaaaah, yeahhhhhh! our guy here sure as hell can. This year was a good one for our beloved R&B heartthrob—Usher’s latest LP, Coming Home, peaked at No. 2 on the charts and he also headlined a beyond kick-ass halftime show for the Super Bowl. How he will top that in Miami is yet to be determined, but count on all the good, sultry, high-energy vibes.

Dec 20: Carlos Vives

Carlos Vives (foto: Andres Oyuela).

The second half of ’24 has taken this Colombian mega-star all throughout Latin America, with stops aplenty in Mexico, Spain, Peru and the Dominican Republic. As for the only U.S. stop on the tail end of the year and his El Rock de Mi Pueblo tour? Yep, we get him in Miami for one night only, at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood on December 20.

Dec 21: Y100 Jingle Ball

DR

A perennial radio show with an always-stellar lineup may have outdone itself this year. Prepare for big-name overload at Kaseya Center on December 21 as Camila Cabello, The Kid LAROI, Benson Boone, Jasoooooon Derulo (sorry, that’s the only way to properly say his name), Khalid, T-Pain and others come together for one bumpin’ evening. The marathon of music starts at 7:30pm on a singular stage, so let’s see how late it goes.

Dec 29: Matisyahu

Photograph: Shutterstock/Bill Ragan

Oh, how the stars are aligning for this one. Hannukah kicks off on December 25 and runs through January 2. Smack dab in the middle, spiritual hip-hoppin’ dude of awesomeness Matisyahu lands on Miami Beach with his Festival of Light holiday show. Miami’s own Electric Kif, who are as funky and jazzy as it gets, open the show.

Dec 31: Calvin Harris

Foto: Ana Páez

Ringing in the New Year with one of the biggest DJs on Earth? That doesn’t sound too shabby. But wait, there’s more! Add Fontainebleau’s legendary poolscape as the setting and it’s pure bliss. Count on lights, splashes, flowing booze and all the Harris hits, from “Feels So Close” to “This Is What You Came For.”

Jan 17: Billy Joel

Photograph: Shutterstock

From “We Didn’t Start the Fire” to “Uptown Girl” and dozens upon dozens of household hits in between, where do we even start with Billy Joel? Let’s go with the local hook: he’s playing an intimate show at Hard Rock Live come mid-January. 2025 will mark The Piano Man’s 61st year in the music biz, so beyond the big hits, he always delights with lesser-known nuggets from the decades.

Feb 11: Mary J. Blige with NE-YO and Mario

Photograph: Courtesy Will Sterling

This one is so much for the fans that it’s actually called the For My Fans Tour. As if we didn’t already love Mary J. enough, this tour promises to be a reflective love fest for the songstress. And indeed, she has quite a bit to reflect on: She was just inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has been churning out bangers for 35 years and released her latest LP, Gratitude, in November. Fellow R&B mainstays NE-YO and Mario round out the bill.

Feb 23: Kelsea Ballerini

Photograph: Shutterstock

Those yearning for a little twang this season can get that itch scratched on February 23. Kelsea Ballerini, easily one of modern country music’s brightest stars, pops in at Hard Rock Live as part of her 2025 tour jaunt. In 2024, the Tennessee native gave us a new album, Patterns. Among our favorite of its chart-toppers is her collab with swooner and crooner Noah Kahan, dubbed “Cowboys Cry Too.” 

