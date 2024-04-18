Seven lit 4/20 deals in Miami to celebrate the high holiday

We dare you to resist these festive munchies and stoner-inspired deals around Miami this weekend.

Whether you partake in the greenery or prefer to get high on life, 4/20 is the perfect day to step away from life's chaos, slow down and just chill out, man. Ditch those plans and have a lounge in the grass instead. Eat that extra slice of cake—life is short! To help you celebrate, a handful of hip-to-the-cause Miami restaurants, bars and venues have cooked up some very tempting specials for the holiday. Peruse the best of them below and, as always, enjoy responsibly.

1. $4.20 tacos and beers from Caja Caliente

With a name like Caja Caliente, you better believe there will be specials at the Coral Gables staple. Feast on Caja's famous Cuban tacos, including $4.20 lechon and chicken tacos and $4.20 beers. With over 4 ounces of protein in each serving, it's safe to say these tacos will satisfy your munchies.

Photograph: Courtesy Bodega Taqueria y TequilaJalapeño brisket taco

2. $5 off all orders at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila wants to be your best bud on 4/20, so they're generously offering $5 off all orders for the occasion. Nachos, tacos, burritos—now is not the time to hold back. Use the code "HIGH5" when ordering online or on the Bodega app . The discount is available at all South Florida locations including Aventura, Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, Fort Lauderdale, South Beach and West Palm Beach.