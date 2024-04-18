Miami
Caja Caliente
Photograph: Julia Rose PhotographyCuban tacos from Caja Caliente

Seven lit 4/20 deals in Miami to celebrate the high holiday

We dare you to resist these festive munchies and stoner-inspired deals around Miami this weekend.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Whether you partake in the greenery or prefer to get high on life, 4/20 is the perfect day to step away from life's chaos, slow down and just chill out, man. Ditch those plans and have a lounge in the grass instead. Eat that extra slice of cake—life is short! To help you celebrate, a handful of hip-to-the-cause Miami restaurants, bars and venues have cooked up some very tempting specials for the holiday. Peruse the best of them below and, as always, enjoy responsibly.   

1. $4.20 tacos and beers from Caja Caliente

With a name like Caja Caliente, you better believe there will be specials at the Coral Gables staple. Feast on Caja's famous Cuban tacos, including $4.20 lechon and chicken tacos and $4.20 beers. With over 4 ounces of protein in each serving, it's safe to say these tacos will satisfy your munchies.

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila
Photograph: Courtesy Bodega Taqueria y TequilaJalapeño brisket taco

2. $5 off all orders at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila wants to be your best bud on 4/20, so they're generously offering $5 off all orders for the occasion. Nachos, tacos, burritos—now is not the time to hold back. Use the code "HIGH5" when ordering online or on the Bodega app. The discount is available at all South Florida locations including Aventura, Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, Fort Lauderdale, South Beach and West Palm Beach. 
Coyo Taco
Photograph: Courtesy Coyo TacoChaco Taco

3. $10 Choco Tacos at COYO Taco

Coyo's executive chef and partner Scott Linquist has teamed up with local artisan ice cream shop Sweet Melody to create this riff on a beloved classic. The 420 Choco Taco is made with creamy dulce de leche ice cream, wrapped in a homemade waffle taco shell coated in cinnamon sugar dark chocolate and topped with a drizzle of caramelized white chocolate and candied Rice Krispies. It will be available for $10 at all South Florida COYO Taco locations (Ft. Lauderdale, Coral Gables, South Miami, Wynwood and Brickell) from Friday, April 19 to Sunday, April 21.

Dos Croquetas
Photograph: Courtesy Dos Croquetas

4. Croqueta Crunchwrap at Dos Croquetas

Miami’s first croqueta bar with locations on Calle Ocho and Bird Road has devised a supremely dank munchies menu for 4/20. Veg out on items like a Cheez-It-coated cheddar bechamel croqueta, a croqueta "Crunchwrap" and a collab shake with Florida-based dispensary Cookies Miami. Oh, and ranch. Lots and lots of ranch for dipping to your stoner heart's content.

Rooftop Cinema Miami Beach
Photograph: Aram Event Photography

5. Movie + Munchies Package at Rooftop Cinema Club

Arrive early to snack and vibe out to a special playlist of chilled beats before settling in for either of Rooftop Cinema Club's special 4/20-themed screenings this holiday. Your $35 general admission ticket includes a “Munchies Box” to fill at the snack buffet. Choose This Is The End or Half Baked. (Both screenings are 21+ and though it's open air, the rooftop is a non-smoking venue.)

Pincho burger
Photograph: Courtesy Pincho

6. $4.20 Pincho burgers at PINCHO

All eight of this Miami-born chain's South Florida locations are offering up their namesake burger for just $4.20 in honor of the holiday. Available for one day only, the specially priced burger is topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, potato sticks and Pincho's secret sauce.
Rabble Wines Earth Day Celebrations Miami
Photograph: Courtesy Rabble Wines

7. Free wine and yoga at Smorgasburg Miami’s Plant-Based Weekend

Miami’s largest outdoor food market brings back its popular Plant-Based Weekend in celebration of Earth Day on April 20 and 21. If you appreciate green in all its forms, head to the Wynwood lot between noon and 8pm each day to nosh on plant-based dishes from a lineup of guest vendors. Sustainably farmed Rabble Wine will be onsite with free wine samples, live artists, music and more. You can also partake in health and wellness activities including yoga classes, plant care workshops and live painting. Entry is free and open to the public

Share the story

