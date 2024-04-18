Seven lit 4/20 deals in Miami to celebrate the high holiday

Whether you partake in the greenery or prefer to get high on life, 4/20 is the perfect day to step away from life's chaos, slow down and just chill out, man. Ditch those plans and have a lounge in the grass instead. Eat that extra slice of cake—life is short! To help you celebrate, a handful of hip-to-the-cause Miami restaurants, bars and venues have cooked up some very tempting specials for the holiday. Peruse the best of them below and, as always, enjoy responsibly.
1. $4.20 tacos and beers from Caja Caliente
With a name like Caja Caliente, you better believe there will be specials at the Coral Gables staple. Feast on Caja's famous Cuban tacos, including $4.20 lechon and chicken tacos and $4.20 beers. With over 4 ounces of protein in each serving, it's safe to say these tacos will satisfy your munchies.
2. $5 off all orders at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila
3. $10 Choco Tacos at COYO Taco
Coyo's executive chef and partner Scott Linquist has teamed up with local artisan ice cream shop Sweet Melody to create this riff on a beloved classic. The 420 Choco Taco is made with creamy dulce de leche ice cream, wrapped in a homemade waffle taco shell coated in cinnamon sugar dark chocolate and topped with a drizzle of caramelized white chocolate and candied Rice Krispies. It will be available for $10 at all South Florida COYO Taco locations (Ft. Lauderdale, Coral Gables, South Miami, Wynwood and Brickell) from Friday, April 19 to Sunday, April 21.
4. Croqueta Crunchwrap at Dos Croquetas
Miami’s first croqueta bar with locations on Calle Ocho and Bird Road has devised a supremely dank munchies menu for 4/20. Veg out on items like a Cheez-It-coated cheddar bechamel croqueta, a croqueta "Crunchwrap" and a collab shake with Florida-based dispensary Cookies Miami. Oh, and ranch. Lots and lots of ranch for dipping to your stoner heart's content.
5. Movie + Munchies Package at Rooftop Cinema Club
Arrive early to snack and vibe out to a special playlist of chilled beats before settling in for either of Rooftop Cinema Club's special 4/20-themed screenings this holiday. Your $35 general admission ticket includes a “Munchies Box” to fill at the snack buffet. Choose This Is The End or Half Baked. (Both screenings are 21+ and though it's open air, the rooftop is a non-smoking venue.)