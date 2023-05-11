7 refreshing drinks to enjoy on the patio at Time Out Market Miami

Quench your thirst with these breezy beverages perfect for sunny day sipping at Time Out Market Miami.

While folks in other cities are just now beginning to shed their winter layers, we of the Sunshine State have been enjoying peak patio season going on six months. It’s a tough life, but someone has to soak up all that surplus Vitamin D!

Even as the temperatures inch upwards, Miami still has several weeks to go before the humidity becomes unbearable and rainy days roll in. With that in mind, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to compile the most refreshing sips to enjoy on a sunny day at Time Out Market Miami.

Photograph: Falyn Wood

1. Radiate kombucha from The Rogue Panda

This organic, made-in-Miami kombucha goes through a triple fermentation process with locally sourced wild yeast, giving it a light effervescence and freshness. We’re partial to the Black Rose flavor, made with grapefruit, rose and activated charcoal.

Photograph: Falyn Wood

2. Jarritos Mexican soda from La Santa Taqueria

IYKYK. This classic Mexican soft drink comes in a variety of brightly colored fruit flavors including Mandarin, Pineapple and Guava. Snag an iconic glass bottle from La Santa, pop it open and swig it down with your tacos on the patio.

Photograph: Falyn Wood

3. The Cabana Boy and the Fro-Rita from the Time Out Market bar

Time Out Market’s main bar serves up two frozen cocktails ideal for sipping on a steamy summer day. At $14 each, the tequila-based Cabana Boy is made with strawberry, kiwi and dehydrated banana, while the Fro-Rita drinks like the delicious love child of a frosé and a frozen marg.

Photograph: Falyn Wood

4. So Clean juice from Plants & Bowls

Pretty much anything you order from Plants & Bowls will hit the spot if you’re seeking a refreshing nosh in the outdoors. In particular, the So Clean juice made with spinach, lemon and ginger, is sort of like drinking the equivalent of a perfectly crisp, spring day.

Photograph: Falyn Wood

5. Per'La cold brew from EDAN Cafe

Locally roasted Per'La Coffee’s cold brew is smooth, rich and potent—everything your body craves on a hot, summer afternoon. Find it in a conveniently portable can at EDAN Cafe, or pour it over ice to enjoy it at a more leisurely pace at the market.

Photograph: Falyn Wood

6. Passionfruit juice from The Maiz Project

The Maiz Project makes all of its juices in-house. The papelón con limón is a classic Venezuelan refresment served during the hottest hours of the day, made with rapadura, water and lemon or lime juice. Or opt for the passionfruit juice, sweet, tart and filled with antioxidants.

Photograph: Falyn Wood

7. Vegan boba tea from The Rouge Panda

Not only is the sweet, vegan boba tea from TRP thirst-quenching on a hot day, but it’s also supremely photographable for your feed—especially the color-changing boba lemonade tea.