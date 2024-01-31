A Barbie Dreamhouse truck is coming to Miami!

Jump in, Barbie. Here's where to find this merch-slinging truck all around South Florida.

Have we reached peak Barbie yet? Not yet, Ken! After making its way across California, Mattel's Barbie Dreamhouse truck will be bopping its way to the Sunshine State, bringing tons of limited edition merch to those of us who love a life in plastic. (Spoiler alert: It's fantastic.)

As a part of its Dreamhouse Living Tour, the rainbow-hued Barbie truck will be making stops at three South Florida malls throughout February. Inside, you'll be able to shop tons of limited edition Barbie-themed merch, like bright and playful accessories, home goods (think cute doggy bowls, drink coasters and water bottles) and "Dream Wear," so you can flaunt your love for this iconic doll everywhere you go.

Why not make a total Barbie Dream Day of it? Pop by the truck to get a full outfit, then head over to the Malibu Barbie Café in Wynwood for lunch, opening to the public on February 9.

You'll have three chances to catch the Barbie Dreamhouse truck as it rolls through South Florida. This includes a stop at Sawgrass Mills (in the Colonnade Outlets near the Matchbox Restaurant from 10am to 7pm), Aventura Mall (near the Slide Tower and Apple store from 10am to 7pm) and Dolphin Mall (in the Fountain Plaza from 11am to 8pm).

Want to start strategizing your shopping trip? Here's a small snapshot of what you'll find:

