Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Barbie Dreamhouse Truck
Photography: Courtesy Mattel

A Barbie Dreamhouse truck is coming to Miami!

Jump in, Barbie. Here's where to find this merch-slinging truck all around South Florida.

Ashley Brozic
Written by
Ashley Brozic
Advertising

Have we reached peak Barbie yet? Not yet, Ken! After making its way across California, Mattel's Barbie Dreamhouse truck will be bopping its way to the Sunshine State, bringing tons of limited edition merch to those of us who love a life in plastic. (Spoiler alert: It's fantastic.) 

As a part of its Dreamhouse Living Tour, the rainbow-hued Barbie truck will be making stops at three South Florida malls throughout February. Inside, you'll be able to shop tons of limited edition Barbie-themed merch, like bright and playful accessories, home goods (think cute doggy bowls, drink coasters and water bottles) and "Dream Wear," so you can flaunt your love for this iconic doll everywhere you go.

Why not make a total Barbie Dream Day of it? Pop by the truck to get a full outfit, then head over to the Malibu Barbie Café in Wynwood for lunch, opening to the public on February 9. 

You'll have three chances to catch the Barbie Dreamhouse truck as it rolls through South Florida. This includes a stop at Sawgrass Mills (in the Colonnade Outlets near the Matchbox Restaurant from 10am to 7pm), Aventura Mall (near the Slide Tower and Apple store from 10am to 7pm) and Dolphin Mall (in the Fountain Plaza from 11am to 8pm).

Want to start strategizing your shopping trip? Here's a small snapshot of what you'll find: 

Barbie Dreamhouse Truck
Photography: Courtesy Mattel
Barbie Dreamhouse Truck
Photography: Courtesy Mattel
Barbie Dreamhouse Truck
Photography: Courtesy Mattel

 Recommended: A Malibu Barbie Café is coming to Miami

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.