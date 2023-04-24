Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
EDAN Cafe at Time Out Market Miami
Photograph: Courtesy EDAN Cafe

A brand new coffee shop just opened at Time Out Market Miami

Fuel up on locally sourced coffee, pastries and European-style sandwiches at EDAN Cafe

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
Advertising

Seeking out your next caffeine fix in South Beach? For the love of beans, skip the Starbucks—EDAN Cafe is now open at Time Out Market Miami.

EDAN means “drink” in Euskera, the language of Spain’s Basque Country. Chef Aitor Garate Berasaluze, the powerhouse behind Time Out Market’s coveted Spanish eatery Lur, created EDAN to further honor his heritage and passion for artisanal beverages.

Specializing in high-quality, locally-sourced coffee, baked goods and sandwiches, the European-style café follows an ethos of sustainability and community. EDAN crafts its coffees from Miami’s award-winning Per’La Specialty Roasters. Each beverage, from the cortaditos and iced Americanos to the lattes and macchiatos, has been designed to create an experience.

EDAN Cafe
Photograph: Courtesy EDAN Cafe

“We value our community and support our local farmers and businesses,” says Chef Aitor. “We believe that by working together, a community can thrive.”

In addition to its regular coffee beans, EDAN offers a rotating selection of curated specialty roasts, each with its own distinct flavor, on a bi-weekly basis. Whether you're a die-hard coffee lover or just looking to try something new, EDAN is the perfect place to explore coffee and discover your next favorite blend.

Aside from the craft coffee beverages, EDAN serves a menu of fresh baked goods and authentic Spanish classics including gooey Basque cheesecake and perfectly crusty sandwiches including the Iberico, made with Cinco Jotas iberico shoulder, grated tomatoes and olive oil and the Triple, made with avocado, tomato and egg salad.

Most of all, says Chef Aitor, EDAN is a reminder to savor your drinks and savor the moment. EDAN Cafe is open daily from 10am to 6pm at Time Out Market Miami.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.