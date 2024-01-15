An indoor adventure park is coming to this Miami mall

Dolphin Mall has Dave & Busters, Aventura has a crazy slide tower and The Falls basically has a fully-functioning country club and a recently opened, old school arcade. Malls are no longer places where you go just to shop or wander aimlessly on a rainy afternoon; to thrive, they now need to be flanked by both anchor stores and sprawling entertainment centers.

Elev8 Fun is opening up at Miami International Mall, the Miami Herald reports, bringing a full-fledged indoor entertainment center to Doral's OG shopping complex. And it's going to be HUGE. It's taking over a former Kohl's department store, filling the 110,000 square-foot-space with a karting track, mini golf, 12 bowling lanes, a prize-touting arcade and a restaurant, too. But it's not only fun and games; Elev8 Fun will also tout a fitness center, so you can get in a few laps on both foot and go-kart.

Elev8 Fun is owned by the same operators of Xtreme Action Park in Fort Lauderdale, which can give you a better idea of what to expect. Their Tampa and Sanford locations offer a ton of other fun activities like a ropes course with zip-lining, laser tag, and "Dark Ride 7D," an immersive multi-player adventure game. No opening date has been given at this time, but the Herald reports that it's set to open some time in 2025.