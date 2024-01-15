Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Elev8 Fun
Photography: Courtesy Elev8 Fun

An indoor adventure park is coming to this Miami mall

Complete with a karting track, mini golf and fitness center.

Ashley Brozic
Written by
Ashley Brozic
Advertising

Dolphin Mall has Dave & Busters, Aventura has a crazy slide tower and The Falls basically has a fully-functioning country club and a recently opened, old school arcade. Malls are no longer places where you go just to shop or wander aimlessly on a rainy afternoon; to thrive, they now need to be flanked by both anchor stores and sprawling entertainment centers. 

Elev8 Fun is opening up at Miami International Mall, the Miami Herald reports, bringing a full-fledged indoor entertainment center to Doral's OG shopping complex. And it's going to be HUGE. It's taking over a former Kohl's department store, filling the 110,000 square-foot-space with a karting track, mini golf, 12 bowling lanes, a prize-touting arcade and a restaurant, too. But it's not only fun and games; Elev8 Fun will also tout a fitness center, so you can get in a few laps on both foot and go-kart.

Elev8 Fun is owned by the same operators of Xtreme Action Park in Fort Lauderdale, which can give you a better idea of what to expect. Their Tampa and Sanford locations offer a ton of other fun activities like a ropes course with zip-lining, laser tag, and "Dark Ride 7D," an immersive multi-player adventure game. No opening date has been given at this time, but the Herald reports that it's set to open some time in 2025. 

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.