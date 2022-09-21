Art Basel Miami Beach 2022 announces its 20th anniversary gallery lineup

Art Basel Miami Beach celebrates its 20-year anniversary this December, and the massive annual art fair will be bigger than ever before. Organizers for the event shared news of the 2022 edition, which brings 283 leading galleries from 38 countries and territories around the world to Miami Beach, including 26 first-time exhibitors. Attendees can expect a truly international experience with more than half of the exhibitors hailing from North and South America, as well as Europe and Asia.

To mark the two-decade milestone, Art Basel will extend beyond the convention center floor and into the Miami community with a schedule of cultural programming across the city’s world-class cultural institutions and private collections. Details have yet to be announced.

As in previous years, Art Basel Miami Beach is sectioned off into sectors:

Galleries: The fair’s main sector features 213 of the world’s leading galleries, exhibiting works across all mediums—from paintings and sculptures to installations and beyond.

Positions: Presents 19 solo exhibitions by emerging international artists, including 11 new participants.

Nova: Dedicated to galleries presenting new work by up to three artists, Nova features 22 presentations from 23 galleries.

Survey: Highlights works created before the year 2000 from 17 galleries, including nine newcomers.

Edition: The 2022 Edition sector consists of 11 exhibitors showcasing prints and

editioned works.

Information on the Meridians and Kabinett sectors will be released in the coming weeks.

Art Basel Miami Beach takes place at the Miami Beach Convention Center from December 1 through December 3, with preview days on November 29 and 30.