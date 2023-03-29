Behold the delicious, German-inspired smash burger you didn’t know you needed in your life

If you count yourself as a burger fan, you’ve probably noticed that smash burgers are now everywhere in Miami. Pressed flat over a hot griddle, these nostalgic patties tend to be juicy and crispy in all the right places. Their thinness makes them highly customizable—stack, top and sauce them to your belly’s content. With the right bun, smash patties achieve a golden ratio of burger perfection that those pub-style beef bricks rarely do.

But in a sea of smash burgers, how does one stand out? Chef Jorge Kauam aims to do just that with Gutenburg, his new German-American burger concept opening April 3 at Time Out Market Miami.

Photograph: Courtesy Gutenburg

Back in the 1800s, the city of Hamburg became renowned for its high-quality beef, which was commonly chopped, seasoned and molded into the world’s first burger patties. A play on the German word for “good,” Gutenburg pays homage to the beloved dish’s roots. Aside from the German nods throughout his menu, Chef Kauam elevates the humble smash burger with modern techniques and premium ingredients.

“We dedicate a lot of care to every single component,” says the chef, who was born in Venezuela and studied the culinary arts in the Caribbean and Spain before settling in Miami. “Our buns are a mix of brioche and potato rolls, the patty is a smashed and smoked blend of beef cuts, and all of the house-made sauces have been selected and prepared to complement Gutenburg’s menu.”

Photograph: Courtesy Gutenburg

The signature offerings include the namesake Gutenburg burger (a double patty with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, diced onion, housemade pickles and housemade special sauce); and the Guten Belly burger (a single patty with slow-cooked and caramelized pork belly, slaw, pickles and bourbon-fig barbecue sauce).

Other options include a goat cheese and wild mushroom-topped burger and a burger with American cheese, finished off with a fried egg. A German-style hot dog, grilled cheese and a kids’ classic cheeseburger round out the menu of creatively prepared American classics, along with vegan and keto burger options for every kind of diner.

Photograph: Courtesy Gutenburg

Don’t forget the fries—Gutenburg’s heavenly sweet potato spuds are topped with brown butter and blue cheese, while the crispy truffle parmesan fries also get the fried egg treatment. Even better? Any of the burgers can be ordered as a combo meal for an additional $4.

As for dessert, Kauam draws on his deep patisserie experience as the chef of Doral’s Mokau Chocolates to create three gourmet milkshakes for Gutenburg. The showstopping Strawberry Berlin features a strawberry base with mascarpone, berries, whipped cream, a strawberry jam donut and white chocolate crispy pearls. But the Hazelnut Bourbon Caramel and Cookies and Cream options are equally drool-inducing.

Gutenburg opens at 11am on Tuesday, April 3 at Time Out Market Miami, located at 1601 Drexel Avenue in Miami Beach. Follow Gutenburg on Instagram.