The folks behind much-loved Sweet Liberty teamed up with winner-of-every-chef-award Michelle Bernstein to create a trifecta of your favorite things: burgers, shakes and fries. With that team in place, you can imagine what happens next: tasty/cheffy burgers like this brilliant combo with caramelized onions and melted gruyère on a pretzel bun.
Before you even dig into this list, we’re betting you’ve already got a burger in mind. You’ve already handed out your coveted Award for the Best Miami Burger I’d Eat Every Day. But stick with us, because there have been some seriously incredible options added to menus recently, including some at Miami's best restaurants. No doubt you’ve noticed already how many fancy restaurants around town have added them to their menus, and then there are the pop-ups and casual Miami breweries putting out great burgers. We’ve added them here to some of our all-time faves, like the city’s OG frita. And who knows? You might just find a new favorite.