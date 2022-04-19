View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ted’s Burgers (@teds_burgers)

There was a time when Ted’s was infinitely hard to find. They would just appear somewhere, like at Eleventh Street Pizza for a one-night-only pop-up, and we’d all just rush there to eat their take on a frita or an Oklahoma City fried onion burger or better yet, just the good old classic cheeseburger. Theirs is ultra smashed, the patty wafer-thin so that the edges get all crisp and caramelized on the griddle before the cheese application. Luckily, these days, you can get a Ted’s burger any Sunday from a tent outside J. Wakefield Brewing, which is good, because this burger is good—no, great. We wouldn’t blame you if you said it’s the best in town.