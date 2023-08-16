Beyoncé at Hard Rock Stadium: timings, setlist and everything you need to know

Okay, ladies, now let's get in formation...'cause Beyoncé is about to slay Hard Rock Stadium in Miami! After heating up all of Europe since May 2023 and zig-zagging North America since July, The Renaissance World Tour—one of the most-anticipated shows of the year—finally makes its way to Miami this summer with a one-night stop at Hard Rock Stadium Stadium on Friday, August 18.

Whether you already secured your coveted Beyoncé tickets or are still desperately refreshing those third-party ticket sites, we have all the intel to get you primed for the big show. So grab your bedazzled cowgirl hat, slap on some silver fringe and let the "Summer Renaissance" begin.

What time will Beyoncé come on stage?



The exact time Queen Bey emerges in all of her diva glory has fluctuated throughout the Renaissance tour, with some of the North American dates starting as early as 8:30pm and others as late as 9:10pm. Our tip? Play it safe and have your booty in your seat by 8pm.

What time do doors open at the Hard Rock Stadium?

Doors open to the public at 6pm, with VIP access open at 5:30pm at the Hard Rock Stadium show on August 18. Parking for the event opens at 5pm.

What’s the full setlist?



Though not every gig has been identical, the career-spanning Renaissance tour sets have followed a rough framework, with the latest iteration at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium outlined below. The tracks are clustered together, with several breaks and video interludes throughout the show to give Bey enough time for her glorious costume changes.



OPENING ACT

"Dangerously in Love"

"Flaws and All"

"1+1" / "I'm Going Down"

"I Care"

"River Deep, Mountain High"

RENAISSANCE

"I'm That Girl"

"Cozy"

"Alien Superstar"

"Lift Off"



MOTHERBOARD

"Cuff It"

"Energy"

"Break My Soul"



OPULENCE

"Formation"

"Diva"

"Run the World (Girls)"

"My Power"

"Black Parade"

"Savage Remix"

"Partition"



ANOINTED

"Church Girl"

"Get Me Bodied"

"Before I Let Go"

"Rather Die Young"

"Love on Top"

"Crazy in Love"



ANOINTED PT. 2

"Plastic Off the Sofa"

"Virgo's Groove"

"Naughty Girl"

"Move"

"Heated"

"Thique"

"All Up In Your Mind"

"Drunk In Love"

MIND CONTROL

"America Has a Problem"

"Pure/Honey"

"Summer Renaissance"

Who is supporting Beyoncé at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium?



Girl, it's Beyoncé. She is the opening act, the main act, the encore, all of the above.

Are there any tickets left?



Yes, tickets are still available for both nights on verified ticket sellers like Ticketmaster, starting around $300 for seats at the 300s level and going up to $2,900-plus for the Club Renaissance standing room section close to the stage.

What’s Hard Rock Stadium’s bag policy?

There is a clear bag policy at Hard Rock: Guests are permitted to carry their belongings in clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that are 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or less in size, or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar). In addition to the clear bags, fans may also carry in a small clutch bag or purse "approximately the size of a hand," with or without a handle or strap. For more information, including medical exceptions, visit the Hard Rock Stadium website.

What time does the Beyoncé concert end?



Same with the start time, the end time has varied throughout the Renaissance tour. On average, though, Beyoncé performs for a whopping two-and-a-half hours each concert, putting the end time at around 11pm.

How much does parking cost?

General admission parking tickets to Beyoncé's Renaissance tour at Hard Rock Stadium cost $40. Tickets are still available here.

What is the Beyoncé Renaissance Tour Mute Challenge?

In case you missed it, Beyoncé's been playing a fun little game with fans during the tour, and it's exploded on social media (#everybodyonmute has clocked 20.3M TikTok views and counting). During the song "Energy," Bey sings, "Big wave in the room, the crowd gon’ move / Look around, everybody on mute." At that point, she and her backup singers freeze and signal the crowd to go silent by putting a finger over their lips.

I was toooooo excited that Atlanta was on FULL MUTE!!!!

BIG ENERGYYYYY!!!



Beyoncé gave me the best concert of my life. pic.twitter.com/07ktZHktEZ — Cody D. ✨ (@codydonair) August 12, 2023

The quietest crowds have earned shoutouts from the queen on her official website. So if you're at the Miami show, listen up, make us proud and don't forget to go on mute!